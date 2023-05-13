Farm Weekly
Australian Wool Testing Authority show drop is bale tests

By Mal Gill
May 13 2023 - 1:00pm
Picture from files.
Wool test numbers falling away in April with the end of autumn shearing, saw cumulative test numbers so far this season in Western Australia continue to slip further behind last season.

