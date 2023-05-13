Farm Weekly
Home/News

CSIRO and University of Melbourne research ryegrass management

May 13 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Rahul Rane (left) and Dr Tom Walsh will sequence hundreds of genomes for the Australian Pest Genome Project. Picture via CSIRO
Dr Rahul Rane (left) and Dr Tom Walsh will sequence hundreds of genomes for the Australian Pest Genome Project. Picture via CSIRO

Researchers have made a scientific breakthrough which could significantly advance understanding herbicide resistance in ryegrass, with the new information set to help combat the weed for Australian graingrowers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.