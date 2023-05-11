Farm Weekly
Beef steers top demand in South West

By Rob Francis
May 11 2023 - 2:00pm
Nutrien Livestock, Brunswick/Harvey agent Errol Gardiner (left), was with John Higgins, Donnybrook, on the rail. In the sale Mr Higgins sold several pens of cattle to a top of $1316, while Mr Gardiner was a dominant buyer of mediumweight dairy steers in particular.
A REDUCED buying gallery was evident at last week's Nutrien Livestock Boyanup store cattle sale, where more than 1200 cattle were offered.

