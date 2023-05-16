Farm Weekly
DevelopmentWA releases embarrassingly low statistics - with only 450 lots sold in the Wheatbelt since 2004

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
May 16 2023 - 7:30pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
Liberal Party Agricultural Region MP Steve Martin said he would have been embarrassed to present the DevelopmentWA figures last week at the CBH Wheatbelt Future Forum.
THE disconnect between government policy and regional housing needs was raised by the opposition at the CBH Wheatbelt Futures Forum recently, with some MPs criticising the presentation by DevelopmentWA.

