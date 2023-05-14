NOOKAWARRA station has been put on the market for sale through a two-stage offer process.
The station was taken up as early as 1875 by Edward Wittenoom and his brother Frank.
Edward moved on after about five years, but Frank stayed on and sold it in 1926.
The Murchison Amateur Racing Club was established at the station by Frank in 1881.
Races were held there for the next 16 years.
In 1886, the 244,045.85-hectare property held 10,000 sheep, 250 cattle and 170 horses.
It was observed at this time that the land was in good condition and was open grass plain, lightly wooded with gum trees, acacia and mulga.
The property was watered with clay holes and shallow wells.
Then WA governor Frederick Broome visited the station as part of his tour of the Mid West in 1887 and the Murchison Pastoral Show was held at its showgrounds in 1894.
Les Schubert purchased Nookawarra from the Nookawarra Pastoral Company in 1972 when it was carrying 22,000 sheep and wool prices were disastrously low.
Today the station, in the East Murchison, offers cattle and carbon options.
It is a rare opportunity to acquire a large pastoral lease in what is becoming a sought-after area, according to selling agent Terry Norrish, of Nutrien Harcourts WA.
He said the property was run as a sheep station carrying up to 24,000 sheep until wild dogs became too much for the sellers.
"They were one of the first in the region to change their mindset and convert their business to a cattle operation in the late 1990s," Mr Norrish said.
"They also adopted a more conservative approach and reduced stocking rates."
Current cattle numbers are about 600-head of Shorthorn/ Herefords.
About 70 bores are sill on the property, with 17 in full use.
These all have tanks and one or two troughs and are powered by wind or solar.
Mr Norrish said carbon opportunities offered excellent future value for this property.
He said a carbon project was registered on Nookawarra in September 2022 by AI Carbon.
"The region has been overrun in the past few years with carbon providers realising the area has much to offer in this space," he said.
"An absolute feature of the property is its building improvements, in particular the homestead, which was built in the year 2000 from rammed earth sourced locally.
This has modern appliances and was built on a foundation of locally sourced granite rocks.
The surrounds are a well-manicured garden and lawns.
The soil across the station is in its original state and is typical strong red clay loams, granite outcrops and laterite breakaways.
Landscapes are open plain, with numerous seasonal watercourses which are typically lined with gum trees, mulga and acacia trees.
There is a mixture of grass (wire wanderrie), Buffel grasses, mulga trees, windgrass and various other native shrub and tree species.
Rainfall averages in the area are 200 millimetres, which are inconsistent and dependent on strong frontal systems from the west, seasonal lows moving down from the north west and the eastern Pilbara.
Recent years have been kind to the area and the country is in good shape, according to Mr Norrish.
More information: Terry Norrish, 0429 471 219, terry.norrish@nutrien.com.au; or Craig Walker 0447 341 590 craig.walker@nutrien.com.au
