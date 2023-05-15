IT has almost been five months since the Fitzroy River surged to 15.8 metres - its highest level on record.
In January, ex-Tropical Cyclone Ellie dumped up to 800 millimetres of rain over parts of the vast Kimberley region in the space of a week.
The once-in-a-century weather event created a 50-kilometre wide inland sea and sent 60,000 cubic metres of water per second down the Fitzroy River.
Now a somewhat distant memory for many, northern WA pastoralists are still reeling from the havoc wreaked and face a long road to recovery.
Cattle losses remain unknown, and significant road and infrastructure damage have restricted access to markets - including beef processing and the live export trade.
Ordinarily muster would be well underway, with the general rule of thumb being an Easter start.
However, flood-affected pastoral stations have been forced to delay programs in the wake of the disaster and recent rainfall.
Pilbara pastoralists were left to face a similar situation, after Mother Nature showed no mercy in ex-Tropical cyclone Ilsa last month.
Warragawaine, Pardoo and Yarrie stations were worst hit by the category five storm, which set a new wind speed record at 288 kilometres per hour.
Yeeda station manager and Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen's Association chairman Jak Andrews said, for some, muster had only just begun.
He recorded 100mm after the second cyclone and, as of last Friday, had mustered one paddock.
"Some of our neighbours have said they won't be up and running until June," Mr Andrews said.
"There are a few factors behind this, one of those is it's still too wet.
"Driving around certain areas, machinery gets bogged and it is too difficult to keep persevering through that."
The full extent of cattle losses may not be known for another eight to 12 weeks - more than a month later than anticipated.
From an economic perspective, the late season would mean a delay in cashflow.
Mr Andrews said prices were generally softer in the middle of the year, when more cattle become available to market.
"People aren't going to be able to pick up high prices early because it is going to be midyear before we can present cattle," he said.
"Aspects like this will be challenging, but everyone is in the same situation and we all work through that together."
One of the biggest issues has been restricted road access, given large sections of the Great Northern Highway were decimated in the floods.
A fully-functioning road is critical for businesses to start operating again, with infrastructure and repairs needed in the recovery.
"While people would like to start mustering, reality is we need to get our infrastructure in a state that allows us to conduct our business first," Mr Andrews said.
"It's a very difficult to process cattle unless you have a stockyard to hold them.
"Even people, who did not have infrastructure damaged and could start mustering, still haven't had access to traditional markets through Broome, the local abattoir or further south.
"Whether people have been affected by the flood, directly, or indirectly, there's still been a delay in getting started."
Last month, work on the Fitzroy River low-level crossing was completed and opened to vehicles.
Mr Andrews applauded Main Roads for establishing the single-lane rock causeway.
With some restrictions in place, he said they were still trying to understand what the road could tolerate - in terms of truck weight, movements and ongoing conditions on the ground.
He said, without a fully functioning bridge, there were some concerns rainfall over the low-level crossing could leave the region isolated once again.
Work has started on a second two-lane, temporary low-level crossing, 150m upstream from the flood-damaged Fitzroy River Bridge.
This should be completed by the end of this month, and would be suitable for higher traffic volumes and larger vehicles.
Mr Andrews welcomed the laneways, however said until there was a fully functioning bridge, pastoralist and communities were at risk of history repeating itself.
"Reality is it could rain in October, hit the right spot the low-level goes under and businesses would cease operating," he said.
"The pastoral industry, tourism industry and local communities - all just need a functioning bridge as soon as possible.
"But it could take another two to three years before we have that."
Mr Andrews said if you had a shop in town and were only expected to operate for six months a year, you wouldn't be economically viable.
"And it's no different for pastoralists - if we can't access our markets for relatively long periods and do what we're required to do on a property, there is going to be stress from that," he said.
A silver lining in 10 days of carnage and chaos the Kimberley region endured has been the wet season.
Good grass growing rainfall and increased grass production has left cattle with an abundance of feed.
Mr Andrews said pastoralists would lean on the pasture and fodder stockpile, as they worked their way through the year.
"Cattle I've seen, certainly the ones that I manage, are on an upward trajectory," he said.
"Their better days are still in front of them.
"The insects have started to disappear and the weather is cool, so they're actually out grazing more often.
"They're not having to drink as much water or stand in the shade."
Finally, what should also not be ignored is the mental health impacts of a late season start.
Midyear is usually a social time for station workers in northern WA with campdrafts, rodeos and other events, however Mr Andrews questioned whether or not time off could be afforded, and if people would instead choose to muster right through.
"It is important to check in on people, who have gone 14 months straight, and have to work hard again for a long period of time," he said.
"Still having a work life balance is certainly one aspect to keep an eye on as we move forward.
"It's not going to be a situation where everyone's back mustering, we are talking years to come out of the other side of this.
"We need to ensure that support continues."
Mr Andrews said they had to be mindful of cyclone-hit stations in the Pilbara.
"They'll have emotional highs and lows, no different to those affected by the floods," he said.
"I certainly feel for those people, who went through the cyclone, and the damage they've also sustained."
