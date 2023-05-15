INTEREST has already been strong for the 1309-hectare property Umuna, which has been in the Williamson family for the past 100 years and hit the market this month.
Robert Williamson is the third generation to farm this land in the tightly-held area of Dale, west of Beverley.
His grandfather was a mine manager who took up the original property after the gold rush era in Western Australia.
"A lot of the land was cleared along the Perth-Kalgoorlie railway line at that stage, but not as far east as here," Mr Williamson said.
"So, my grandfather had a lot to clear before he got started."
Mr Williamson said his grandfather was also very active in the agri-politics of the time and was a life member of the Australian Meat Board and Royal Agricultural Society.
In these roles he travelled around the world looking at agricultural systems.
Mr Williamson's grandfather and father steered Umuna farm through the Great Depression and World War II, including running an Angus stud called Umuna.
"They didn't have a tractor until the late 1940s due to a short supply immediately after the war, and I remember the draught horses being used to pull the plough," Mr Williamson said.
"And now you can't buy a new tractor due to the COVID lockdown affects - so things have gone full circle."
Mr Williamson said the Dale property had traditionally run sheep, a few cattle and some of the land had been cropped.
In recent years, he said the cropping area had been expanded at the expense of sheep and conservative cropping practices had been used over about 730ha.
At the peak of sheep numbers, the Williamsons were producing prime lambs and joined WA's Q Lamb quality assurance project.
Mr Williamson said this was a breakthrough initiative that rewarded growers for having the right sheep meat eating quality traits and liveweights.
"Q Lamb was lost unfortunately when the Action supermarkets went out of business in WA and IGA came in," he said.
"We then went into fine wool production and also embarked on expanding our farm area, buying neighbouring blocks."
Mr Williamson did his early schooling in Beverley and then boarded in Perth.
He came back to the farm full-time in 1966 and ran it until 2010, when he leased the property out.
He and wife Cherry have four daughters whose careers and those of their husbands have taken them in different directions - and are sadly unable to carry on farming.
Mr Williamson said there had been so many changes in his farming career, mostly driven by technology and computer advances.
"There used to be no hydraulics in tractors and I remember when we used bags for grain and fertiliser," he said.
"We didn't get mains power until the early 1970s.
"There was also a gradual decline in farming families in the area as farms got bigger and this has significantly impacted school enrolment numbers and community members in recent years."
Mr Williamson said the AgriMaster farm management program had also been developed during his farming career and many farmers had used it over the years, but he preferred to get out and be "hands on" in the paddock.
"I never took it up," he said.
Ray White Rural Albany/Kojonup real estate agent John Hetherington, who has Umuna listed for sale, said the property was in an exceptional cropping area and also well suited to sheep or cattle production.
It has 18 paddocks, two soaks, 10 dams, one bore and a shearing shed and sheep yards in excellent condition, he said.
The original homestead was shifted to the property piece by piece from the Goldfields on the train in the mid-1920s.
It was sold by Mr and Mrs Williamson to interests at Bullsbrook, where it is still standing.
They built a Colorbond homestead on the farm that is in current use.
It has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a wood fire, air conditioning, insulation, a modern kitchen, large patio and verandah.
The house was built to be solar passive to help regulate temperatures.
There are easy-care gardens, with impressive views of the surrounding granite hills and farmland.
Mr Hetherington said the property was attracting much interest from corporates and other farmers.
"It is prime mixed farming country and being only 85 kilometres from Perth and 35km west of Beverley is a huge advantage," he said.
"It has very reliable rainfall and soils and farms in this area rarely come up for sale.
"There are a lot of third and fourth generation families here."
