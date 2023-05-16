Farm Weekly
Home/News

Liberal senator Slade Brockman believes Labor's budget has 'undercutted' regional Australia

By Slade Brockman - Liberal Senator for Wa
May 16 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WA Liberal senator Slade Brockman believes WAs regions drive the nations wealth, and they are currently being forgotten under Labor.
WA Liberal senator Slade Brockman believes WAs regions drive the nations wealth, and they are currently being forgotten under Labor.

THE list of ways the Australian Labor Party is undercutting regional Australia become even longer last week, with the release of the Albanese government's second Federal Budget.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.