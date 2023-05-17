Farm Weekly
Home/News

Williams sheep producer Wayne Schulz suggests unloading sheep on Parliament House

By Wayne Schulz - Williams
May 17 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Take a stance on live sheep trade ban
Take a stance on live sheep trade ban

I AM a sheep producer from the Great Southern and have been breeding sheep all my life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.