Take a stance on live sheep trade ban

I AM a sheep producer from the Great Southern and have been breeding sheep all my life.
I would like to see the agricultural industry stand up to these bureaucrats, who most probably have never run an agricultural business in their life.
Become more militant - like when the wharfies wouldn't load our grain, we went and loaded it ourselves.
So I urge anybody that has sheep that can't find a place to send them to remove identification and unload a trailer load at Parliament House then let them deal with the problem.
With each shire taking a turn each week, three sheep from each property wouldn't take long to get a load.
Maybe then the message might get through that the decision to ban live sheep export is not acceptable.
Until we stand up together we will keep getting dictated to.
There are people in the world starving and Canberra shows little humanity.
So come on everybody.
Let the bureaucrats know it is our industry and food for the world.
