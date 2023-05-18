New and existing Farm Weekly digital subscribers have a chance to win a fantastic Durotanker Trailer, valued at $51,000.
The competition for the limited edition 2000 litre self-bunded trailer, sponsored by Entegra Signature Structures, is expected to attract plenty of interest from our loyal readers.
The offer was launched today by the ACM Agri network, the publisher of Farm Weekly, and will run until Wednesday July 19.
To be in the draw, readers need to become a digital subscriber to either Farm Weekly or another ACM Agri masthead during that time.
Our highly valued current digital subscribers have not been left out and will also have the opportunity to enter via special emails that they will receive.
A digital subscription to Farm Weekly also provides unlimited access to all our agricultural mastheads including The Land, the North Queensland Register, Stock & Land, Stock Journal, Farmonline and Queensland Country Life.
Users also get access to digital print editions of all the papers as well as our very popular Farm Weekly news app.
ACM Agri commercial director Craig Chapman anticipates there will be plenty of interest in the prize.
"We have done some great offers over the years but a fuel trailer of this quality valued at over $51,000 is among the best," he said.
"Those who have used one of these trailers talk about the ease of towing because of its low profile, the quality of the finish and just how handy it is both on and off the farm.
"We'd like to thank Entegra Signature Structures for their generous support of the competition and wish all our current and new subscribers the best of luck in the draw."
An annual digital subscription to Farm Weekly costs $3.75 per week and monthly packages are available from $4.40 per week.
Simply visit www.farmweekly.com.au, click on the subscribe button in the top right-hand corner and follow the prompts. Or contact our customer support team on 1300 131 095.
