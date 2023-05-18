Farm Weekly
AgConnectWA's annual forum on for young people in agriculture

Perri Polson
Perri Polson
May 18 2023 - 2:00pm
AgConnectWA committee member Sophie Wooldridge (left) said the AgConnectWAs annual forum had something for everyone. President Josh Fuchsbichler said the forums theme of Secrets to Succeed would be helpful for young people at the receiving end of a succession plan, with information on emerging technology and expert talks.
Young people with aspirations in agriculture are invited to AgConnectWA's annual forum, learning the 'secrets to succeed'.

