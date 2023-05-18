Young people with aspirations in agriculture are invited to AgConnectWA's annual forum, learning the 'secrets to succeed'.
AgConnectWA committee member Sophie Wooldridge said the forum on Friday, June 2, was an invitation to anyone who wishes to have a career in agriculture, or take their career to the next level.
"If you don't have an ag background, getting your foot in the door, meeting the right people and knowing what sort of jobs are out there can be challenging," Ms Wooldridge said.
The agenda, which features topics such as emerging technologies, health and safety, career progression, succession, and wellbeing, was inspired by a resounding need to upskill and adapt in an ever-changing industry.
"If you're out in the country, you might not always get out to all the events, so we've tried to give a really broad range of topics," she said.
Read more:
"Hopefully you can learn a bit from a heap of different people, and in different areas which you might not have a lot to do with normally."
AgConnectWA president Josh Fuchsbichler said mental health was a large concern for young people in agriculture.
"Never be scared to talk to someone about it, talk to family members, close friends, don't be afraid to pick up the phone," Mr Fuchsbichler said.
He hopes participants walk away with more knowledge and experience.
The day will be opened by WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis, who will share information on her latest projects.
The forum will finish with a social catch-up, which provides attendees the opportunity to network with representatives from organisations such as CBH, Elders and Nufarm, as well as ask questions and meet like-minded young people.
"We're really focused on networking, which is a great opportunity to figure out what sort of careers there are, who are the best people to contact and how to make a start," Ms Wooldridge said.
Outside of being on the AgConnectWA committee, Ms Wooldridge is a territory manager and grain buyer for AWB.
She hopes the forum is a chance for young people to reflect on their career goals.
"I hope they can reflect on where they are at, and have a better idea and how to go from A to B," Ms Wooldridge said.
"Whether they want a career change or just to ask some questions, they'll know the best person to contact."
The event will be held at the Tradewinds Hotel in Fremantle and there is a limited accommodation deal for participants who need somewhere to stay.
To see the agenda and to book tickets, visit the AgConnectWA Facebook page or email agconnectwa@gmail.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.