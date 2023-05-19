WESTERN Australian College of Agriculture, Denmark, hosted its school ball on March 25 at the Denmark Boating and Angling Club.
The students put in a big effort to celebrate the biggest night on their social calendar and the ball was fittingly 'Rodeo' themed.
About 150 people attended, and were dressed to impress.
Lucia Edwards from McKail and Theo Dabala from Albany were crowned Cowgirl and Cowboy of the night, while Ella Smith from Narrikup and Travis Freegard from Millbrook, were awarded Rodeo Queen and King respectively.
Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. If you think you have the patience to teach me how to do the worm please contact me, I think it's essential for my character development.
