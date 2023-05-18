THE 2023-24 State Budget last week revealed a $750 million boost for housing supply and housing choice initiatives, with a particular focus on supporting those most in need.
The budget included significant additional funding for social housing and homelessness initiatives, increasing the capacity of the residential construction workforce to deliver homes and initiatives to encourage urban infill and regional land supply.
There was $48m earmarked to expand Western Australia's residential construction sector workforce through training initiatives, which will accelerate construction in the current pipeline of homes and expand capacity to deliver new housing supply to keep pace with the State's growing population.
This comprises:
The State government also allocated $12m to increase the Regional Development Assistance Program to boost housing and land supply in regional WA.
Housing and Lands Minister John Carey said the McGowan government was continuing to deliver record investments to boost housing supply - particularly for those who needed it most.
"This latest funding announcement will improve the quality and accessibility of housing for vulnerable Western Australians and increase our commitment to deliver 4000 social housing properties," Mr Carey said.
"As Housing and Lands Minister, I am working to ensure the government is using every possible lever to bolster the supply of housing and lands, while delivering and supporting innovative homelessness reforms.
"Since making our record investment in social housing and homelessness measures, we've added more than 1200 social homes, with more than 1000 under contract or construction.
"Our investments in social housing and WA's critical residential construction workforce will continue to deliver a pipeline of work - and speed up delivery of new dwellings - across the State, supporting WA jobs and local businesses.
"We're also delivering a range of tax reforms and incentives to boost housing and land supply, encourage urban infill and improve housing affordability."
Real Estate Institute of WA chief executive Cath Hart welcomed the government's measures to address housing supply in the 2023-24 budget.
"The big question in assessing housing policy in this market is whether it will increase the amount of homes that can be built, bought or rented and the budget announcements tick those boxes," Ms Hart said.
"The government has committed to building more residential and social housing through a range of initiatives and while they will not solve the supply issue overnight, they are a step in the right direction."
Ms Hart said demand for housing was set to remain strong, with upgraded forecasts for population growth from 1.5 per cent to 1.8pc in 2023-24, and from 1.6pc to 1.7pc in 2024-25.
She said housing supply and diversity received a boost in the budget, with the extension of the off-the-plan duty rebate.
"We are very pleased to see $33m allocated to the off-the-plan transfer duty rebate," Ms Hart said.
"The scheme was due to end in October 2023 and this will see it extended until June 2025.
"The thresholds have increased and the rebate has been changed to a concession, meaning buyers will receive an immediate discount on settlement, rather than claiming the cost back."
The changes to the threshold will see buyers receive a 100 per cent concession on properties valued up to $650,000, versus $500,000 currently.
From $650,000 to $750,000, the concession will taper to 50pc and will be capped at $50,000 for purchases of more than $750,000.
"This is a significant saving for buyers and will encourage off-the plan purchases, supporting development of these projects," Ms Hart said.
"This will increase housing diversity and supply and provide more opportunities for people to buy a home."
Ms Hart said investment property owners have been exiting the WA market in droves, with nearly 20,000 fewer rentals available in WA now than in January 2021.
"About 85pc of WA's rental stock is provided by mum-and-dad investors but their exodus from the market over the past two years has seen our rental vacancy rate fall to a 42-year low - this creates challenges across the entire housing continuum but has a disproportionately larger impact on the most vulnerable in our community," she said.
"With the government announcing another budget surplus, it is in a fortunate economic position to support the community.
"The investment in social housing is essential to increase housing supply and put roofs over the heads of the most vulnerable Western Australians."
The Federal budget preceded the State Budget and CoreLogic said it was pleased to see reiterated commitments to provide more housing supply from 2024 and continue the 'home guarantee schemes'.
New initiatives were also announced in an adjustment to Commonwealth Rent Assistance, Build-to-Rent development incentives, a further increase to funding of community housing and increased funding to the States to tackle homelessness.
The Federal government faces some constraints in providing stimulus to build new housing.
CoreLogic said with a high inflationary environment, constrained construction sector and high net government debt levels, it was understandable that the private sector was being incentivised to provide more housing development.
