REGIONAL areas and the agricultural sector have been left underwhelmed by the State Budget handed down last Thursday, despite the $3.3 billion operating surplus forecast for Western Australia for 2023-24.
The government boasts the budget provides cost of living support "for all Western Australians", significantly invests in our health system, will boost the State's housing supply and continue WA's transition to clean energy.
But many questions linger about the government's ability to deliver the projects planned during the next four years - and many in regional WA are not sure how they will benefit.
Read also:
There was $750 million announced to support the State's housing supply, including a $450m Social Housing Investment Fund top-up to deliver 700 additional social homes and refurbishments to existing houses, and a $61.6m increase in funding for Government Regional Officer Housing (GROH), to refurbish existing homes, add new supply and allow further freezes on GROH rents.
Liberal Party Agricultural Region MLC Steve Martin expects there will be enormous issues in the government delivering these projects due to the existing housing and worker shortages.
"For GROH and social housing, the government still hasn't spent the last lot of funds it allocated," Mr Martin said.
"So, it's getting to the point now that it almost doesn't matter what they promise because, over the last couple of budgets, we've seen that delivery continues to be a huge problem.
"A fair bit of the new social housing numbers are also spot purchasing, which means they're buying properties...and while that makes the social housing number look a little bit better, if they're buying existing rentals, there's less housing stock for the rest of the population, so it's just shifting the issue from the private market to the social market."
Despite a record $2.7b investment in WA's health and mental health system, Mr Martin said the regions largely missed out on the health spend, with only two per cent allocated for regional health assets.
"That 2pc is mainly going towards building a carpark at Albany (Hospital), so that's pretty disappointing," he said.
"It's the same with education too - while there was a heap of money thrown at schools located in the metro area, the education spend in the regions was quite low, with schools like Esperance Senior High School missing out."
The Nationals WA Moore MLA Shane Love, who is the opposition leader, highlighted similar issues, saying the government missed its target last year for capital expenditure.
"It was expected to be $9b and it was a little over $7.2b," Mr Love said.
"Now they are ramping that up even more with the same constraints in the economy we had before in terms of labour and supply chain issues etc.
"I don't believe there is any realistic chance that they will deliver the projects they say they will next year.
"First and foremost you have to ensure you have the labour and the places to put them - then you can go about taking care of everything else.
"This government talks about diversifying the industry but you can't do that if there's no available labour, and you can't get the available labour if you haven't got somewhere for them to live, and it's difficult for them to sure up the health services etc, if there's no accommodation for those workers to go to - so all of these issues are completely intertwined."
Pastoralists and Graziers' Association of WA president Tony Seabrook said WA's incredible windfall from the resources sector allowed the government to become "incredibly lazy" when it came to supporting the middle Australian and small businesses in particular.
"This State Budget shows the government is very focused on the city and agriculture hasn't been a beneficiary very much at all," Mr Seabrook said.
"Our members are not asking the Premier to give us anything - just stop taking.
"Certainly having payroll tax and stamp duty removed from the system could make a significant difference."
WAFarmers chief executive Trevor Whittington said Mr McGowan, who is also the State Treasurer, had been consistent in delivering both a surplus and cutting the agricultural department's and regional development budget at the same time.
"As for those poor long suffering DPIRD (Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development) staff who are still with us, they can look forward to further culls of their numbers as their employee salary budget gets cut from the 24/24 allocation of $244m to $231m and total departmental spend by government falling from $500m to $331m," Mr Whittington said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.