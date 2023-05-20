NO expense was spared creating this masterpiece at 40 Rivergum Way in Darradup, 27 kilometres south west of Nannup.
The luxurious and vast five-bedroom homestead sits on a private 40-hectare estate, which offers 430 metres of Blackwood River frontage.
A coded security gate and gravel driveway will lead you past well laid-out and watered paddocks to the highlight of this property - the immense 800 square metre home.
With the finest local and imported materials and fittings, local timber features and views to the river, this is a space you will never grow tired of.
The kitchen is worthy of a house with such grandeur and makes entertaining family and friends an absolute pleasure.
It features vaulted skylights for an abundance of natural lighting, oversized Thermalux wood stove, island bench, copious storage space, extra-large pantry and a stunning outlook through the large windows.
The kitchen flows through to a gorgeous open plan meals and family room, which also offers magnificent views.
A double-sided chiminea fireplace - with a jarrah mantelpiece milled on the property - is ducted throughout the home, ensuring energy efficiency and warmth in the cooler months.
A short passage will take you to the lounge room, which has more river views, and there is a formal dining room opposite with a hidden door providing a direct connection to the kitchen.
This home's west wing comprises the luxurious master suite, with a well-appointed ensuite and massive walk-in wardrobe and dressing area.
An office with separate entry from the front verandah provides ample space for working from home.
The east wing has three large bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and a well-appointed main bathroom.
Downstairs is a large, open-plan room with kitchenette and access to the piece de resistance - the magnificent home cinema with leather recliners, Atmos sound system and 4k projector.
A guest suite, featuring a large ensuite, walk-in wardrobe and direct access to the downstairs verandah and gardens completes the downstairs area.
The guest suite can be used independently from the rest of the home by visiting family and friends - and may provide a bed and breakfast opportunity.
The exterior of the home features South West laterite stone, wrap-around verandahs, fully reticulated gardens and fenced house yard.
The property has an approved manager's quarters with a living area, kitchen, bathroom and garage/workshop space.
A large machinery shed with lockable workshop and loft area provides all the storage room required for machinery and toys.
