Geraldton abattoir goes up for sale

May 20 2023 - 7:30pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
At 32.13 hectares, there is plenty of room for depot facilities.
GERALDTON Meat Exports (GME) is for sale by private treaty as part of a mortgagee sale.

