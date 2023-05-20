GERALDTON Meat Exports (GME) is for sale by private treaty as part of a mortgagee sale.
Located at 63 Abattoir Road, Geraldton, it is capable of a daily throughput of about 2900 head.
The abattoir is designed for processing skin-on and skin-off goat, sheep and lambs.
Read also:
Past GME Australian Quarantine and Inspection Service (AQIS)-approved export markets included Malaysia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Japan, Korea, Canada, Jamaica, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Mexico, Indonesia and Trinidad and Tobago.
The site has a good reticulated water supply, power and gas storage.
At 32.13 hectares, there is plenty of room for depot facilities.
GME has direct, all-weather road access from the Geraldton-Mount Magnet Road - about 16 kilometres east of Geraldton.
For the uninitiated, Geraldton is a coastal city in the Mid West, about 424km north of Perth.
The Port of Geraldton is a major west coast seaport and the town is an important service and logistics centre.
GME is a licensed AQIS-approved Tier 2 export plant, with a processing capacity of 2500 sheep and 400 goats per day.
The kill floor comprises interconnected sheep and goat floors, with a 60 metre bleed corridor.
The slaughter floor is fitted with two separate chains for sheep and goats.
Nine chillers are fitted with meat rails and have a holding capacity for about 200 carcases - each allowing sufficient flow for the chill process.
One of the chillers consists of a secure and locked non-Halal cage which is wide enough and clearly visible.
The boning room is linked to the chillers by a trimming rail for final trimming and inspection before the band saws.
The freezing section consists of three blast freezers fitted with stillages with a holding capacity of 600 cartons each and a high ceiling freezer, with lined and marked bay and a holding capacity of 375 tonnes of products.
The storage freezer is fitted with meat rails for 400 frozen carcases.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.