THE Waroona Abattoir, at 86 Waterous Road, Wagerup, is undergoing a mortgagee sale.
It is situated on 21.74 hectares and has Department of Water and Environmental Regulation (DWER) approval to process 83,500 tonnes per year - or 500 cattle daily (hot standard carcase weight).
Located in Western Australia's South West region, the abattoir is about 110 kilometres from Perth.
It has a water supply agreement, including new water supply infrastructure with a relined freshwater receival pond and waste water ponds.
Read also:
When operational, the abattoir was a fit-for-purpose facility, including a four-tower plate freezer with a capacity for about 3000 cartons.
The cattle line has boning and packing capacity.
The abattoir includes freezing capacity of 150 tonnes, six extensive chillers and a large slaughter floor.
The office infrastructure is modern and well presented.
Inspections can be arranged with the agent and the abattoir can be purchased immediately.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.