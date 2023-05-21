FOR all the grain growers waiting to take advantage of the exclusive benefits of the Morris Quantum air drills in a larger machine - the day has arrived.
The Quantum range has been available in sizes up to 21 metres.
But a new 24m air drill is set to roll off the production line for the 2024 seeding season, and is expected to be showcased at field days later this year.
"It's obviously a big boost for productivity and efficiency, and a lot of growers want to marry-up 12, 18 and 24m machines," said Duncan Murdoch, from national Morris distributor, McIntosh Distribution.
"For growers who are possibly operating two 12m rigs, they will be able to go to the one 24m machine."
The 24m Quantum features the renowned interlocking, laser-cut tubular frame, rather than a 100 millimetre x 100mm frame, as well as all the popular characteristics of the Quantums, including:
The live hydraulics with the air drills support the Morris Auto-Lift and Auto-Pack control technology, which is again being appreciated for its significant benefits already this seeding season.
"Some growers dry-sowing and chasing moisture have had crop up in five days," Mr Murdoch said.
"There hasn't been any rain on the country, but with the Quantum and Auto-Pack they have been able to rip-up, press out soil clods and air pockets to achieve an ideal seedbed and, through capillary action drawing subsoil moisture into the trench, crops have got up and going.
"This is exactly why many growers are preferring this system over anything else.
"Numerous growers in WA have been experiencing it for several seasons and growers in the east are also now using Auto-Lift and Auto-Pack."
Mr Murdoch said the Auto-Lift control technology allows automatic lowering and lifting of tynes.
"It's like the old days when 'air-con' came into headers," he said.
"Initially it was a luxury, but now you wouldn't even look at a header without temperature controls.
"Next, auto-steer came out, and now you wouldn't drive a tractor without auto-steer.
"It's the same with Auto-Pack and Auto-Lift.
"Those that have it, can't imagine seeding without it.
"That's the value people are now putting on the technology."
The revered strength and digging ability of the Morris Quantum air drills also is again shining through during the current dry seeding conditions across the WA agricultural region.
"Various growers with the Quantums have been able to punch-on through and get their programs done and crops up," Mr Murdoch said.
"A lot of big farm operations are now very close to finishing.
"That's the beauty of the system - when you can meet the three key requirements of horsepower, tyne breakout and packing soils correctly."
Mr Murdoch said McIntosh & Son was running a Morris demonstration program this season.
Growers can register their interest with their local branch, or keep an eye out on the dealership's social media pages.
"While the 24m Quantum is not available until the 2024 seeding season, there is still limited stock of selected air carts and bars available for pre-June 30 delivery," Mr Murdoch said.
"But they won't last long.''
For further information about the Morris Quantum air drills and the latest 24m addition to the family, growers can contact their nearest dealer.
