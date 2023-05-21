Farm Weekly
Morris Quantum benefits now in a bigger air drill

May 21 2023 - 2:00pm
The new 24-metre Morris Quantum air drill will feature the renowned characteristics of the existing smaller models, which are showing strong benefits again in the dry seeding conditions across much of WA this season.
FOR all the grain growers waiting to take advantage of the exclusive benefits of the Morris Quantum air drills in a larger machine - the day has arrived.

