GERALDTON agriculture, transport and construction machinery dealer Purcher International has appointed Claire Gould as its new truck salesperson.
Leading the truck division at the branch, Ms Gould will be responsible for driving sales of Daimler Truck brands, Freightliner, Mercedes-Benz and Fuso, along with Iveco.
After she joined Purcher International's growing team earlier this year, it quickly became apparent Ms Gould's truck industry experience and strong customer focus would make her an excellent fit for the newly-available role.
McIntosh & Son, Geraldton and Purcher International branch manager Craig Ajduk said Ms Gould will be a strong addition to the sales team.
As a local with a background in the truck and agriculture industry, Mr Ajduk said he was excited about the fresh perspective and customer-centric approach that Ms Gould would offer.
"I knew Claire would be a great fit as she has worked with the industry for some time, giving her experience across several different roles - including compliance and administration - so, she understands the needs of customers and the requirements of trucks," Mr Ajduk said.
"Claire is organised, extremely customer-focused and a great listener.
"She is a local and has a strong network already from her previous roles.
"So, she is already proving to be a strong performer in the short time she has been here.
"I'm excited for Claire and for us as a business."
Ms Gould is already into her new role and talking to people about the range of vehicles and offers available.
"The Fuso Canter range is popular at the moment - the Canters are great with their large GVM and GCM ratings and come with big trays so they hold a lot," Ms Gould said.
"They can be operated on a car license and so are a great option for electricians, tradies and others wanting to move products around town.
"I'm very excited about the Mercedes-Benz Actros range too.
"We have some stock coming in shortly, the safety features and technology are like none other I've seen.
"We have a range of Fuso Canters and Fighters in stock, plus Iveco Dailys ready to drive away.
"Daimler has tailored finance and services packages, as well as a guaranteed buy-back scheme, so with the end of the tax year in sight, it really is a great time to buy."
In her new role, Ms Gould is responsible for quoting trucks for local businesses, shires and farmers and plans to focus on developing relationships with the customer base.
"Without our customers, we have no business, so building strong relationships with them is vital," she said.
Ms Gould is also committed to staying on top of industry developments and new technology through training and on-the-job learning.
"I'm heading to Melbourne for a three-day training session with Daimler Trucks," she said.
"Plus, I'll continue my on-the-job training with our brand sales reps and in-house experts - such as our service manager, Linsey Heinrich.
"There will always be something to learn, new technology, new product lines - so it'll be good to stay on top of it.
"The support has been amazing already, working for a company that is so welcoming and inclusive is honestly refreshing and gives me such a comfortable feeling."
Mr Ajduk said there were big plans for the company in the Mid West.
"We're committed to providing quality, reliable products that meet customer needs, and Claire's appointment is an important step towards achieving this goal," he said.
McIntosh & Son is always looking for passionate and enthusiastic people to join its team, check mcintoshandson.com.au for opportunities or contact hr@mcson.com.au for more information.
