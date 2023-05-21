Farm Weekly
Live sheep export phaseout puts middle east cattle exports at risk

Tamara Hooper
Tamara Hooper
May 22 2023 - 9:00am
One of the largest markets for WA southern rangeland cattle and a destination for sheep, the Middle East, has several customers saying they will no longer take cattle from Australia if they cannot also buy sheep.
INSIDERS in the Western Australian southern rangeland cattle industry claim they have been dealt a huge blow with the Federal government and Department of Agriculture Fisheries and Forestry's plans to phase-out the live sheep export trade.

