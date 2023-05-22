THE price of just the initial consultation and assessment stages of the live sheep export phase-out was revealed last week as $5.6 million to be spread over two years.
The public was made aware of this via the Federal Budget with the money slated from the
Department of Agriculture Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF) portfolio budget and is part of DAFF receiving a $127 million one-off payment in 2022-23.
Federal Agriculture Fisheries and Forestry Minister Murray Watt said the payment was to ensure the viability of the department, address a decade of chronic mismanagement, underfunding and budgetary incompetence.
When it comes to the live export funding, $2.2m is for this financial year with the consulting panel already incurring costs, with the remaining $3.4m set aside for 2023-24.
The work already conducted by the consultation panel in WA was a talking point in State Parliament recently as well, when The Nationals WA MLA for Roe, Peter Rundle, was questioning Premier Mark McGowan
"I refer to the recent visit made at short notice by the Federal Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry's advisory panel on Labor's plans to end live export, when over 1000 farmers and support industry representatives expressed their concern over the threat to their livelihood," Mr Rundle said.
"Has the Premier made any contact with the Federal Minister regarding this consultation or the future of the industry?"
Mr McGowan said he was "not aware of any visit by any advisory panel".
"I passed on my views to the Federal Minister some months ago."
Journalist with Farm Weekly newspaper WA.
