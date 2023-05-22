Farm Weekly
Live sheep export phaseout consultation budget $5.6 million with $127m DAFF payment

By Tamara Hooper
May 22 2023 - 2:00pm
The independent panel assigned with the task of compiling report on the phaseout of the lives sheep export trade has a budget of $5.6m. The panel consists of Warren Snowden, Sue Middleton, chairman, Phillip Glyde and Heather Neil.
THE price of just the initial consultation and assessment stages of the live sheep export phase-out was revealed last week as $5.6 million to be spread over two years.

