Farm Weekly
Home/News
Free

Western Australian College of Agriculture - Morawa had their school ball last week

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
May 23 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT'S school ball season and students from the Western Australian College of Agriculture - Morawa (WACOA), were looking their very best for their combined ball, with Morawa District High School, on May 13.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasmine Peart

Jasmine Peart

Journalist

Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. If you think you have the patience to teach me how to do the worm please contact me, I think it's essential for my character development.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.