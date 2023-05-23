IT'S school ball season and students from the Western Australian College of Agriculture - Morawa (WACOA), were looking their very best for their combined ball, with Morawa District High School, on May 13.
Nearly 100 students from both schools attended this years 'Brownlow' themed event, at the Morawa Town Hall.
It was a massive school community effort, with staff and students pitching in with preparations, decorations, catering and photos.
Many WACOA families travelled for hundreds of kilometres to be with the children on the night, helping with their hair, make up and wardrobe.
From WACOA, Campbell Greig, from Paraburdoo, was beau and Penny Chadwick, from Geraldton, was belle of the ball.
Representing the high school, Darcy Tynan, from Morawa, was beau of the ball and Ariel Sauvarin, from Perenjori, was belle.
Students returned at the end of the night to the boarding house to wind down around the traditional bonfire.
It was a great night with good times shared with lifelong friends.
READ MORE:
Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. If you think you have the patience to teach me how to do the worm please contact me, I think it's essential for my character development.
Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. If you think you have the patience to teach me how to do the worm please contact me, I think it's essential for my character development.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.