SO Chicken Little has managed to convince the wider community that the sky will fall on their heads if red meat keeps being produced.
As a farmer producing this very fine product there is no way I can convince myself that the product is as bad as claimed by the Chicken Little climate alarmists and animal activists.
Here's why.
Our enterprise is managed as 50 per cent whole grain cereals and 50pc red meat production.
So let me tell everyone what doesn't happen.
We do not call the fossil fuel supplier and ask for a truck load of carbon emitting fuel to produce red meat.
This is because red meat's energy requirement is provided directly from the sun and natural elements of our world.
We also capture and preserve this energy requirement for the harsh summer months and store it in the form of hay and grain.
We like to think of the round rolls of hay as fully charged solar batteries, ready to energise our livestock when the shortage of solar produced green grass vanishes in the summer months.
The area of the cropped portion required for this reserve is on average about 3pc.
There are no chemical applications required for the grazed area.
Any chemical applications in the year it is grazed are all for the preparation of the following annual crop.
So when winter rolls in and the rains return and the grass begins to grow, this is when the farmer asks our fossil fuel supplier to bring out his truck and load up the fuel tanks.
Not for his red meat production, but for his whole grain cereal and oil seeds production.
The diesel engines crank up for the next six months and the lights burn into the night sowing, spraying, harvesting and carting these beautiful vegan-friendly wholegrain cereal and oil seed crops.
No flatulence from animals could possibly compare to that belched from large diesel engines at work.
Because of the restrictions already placed on the live sheep trade, anyone producing mutton and lamb products has already seen a 50pc reduction in farmgate returns.
Purely because of the backlog of extra processing placed on limited infrastructure and workforce we have within this State.
Our farming solution to overcome this absurd interference in the sheep trade is to phase-out production of meat.
We will now load up the fuel cells with twice as much fuel, order in three times as much chemical and set to work belching it all out in the environment to produce that plant-based diet that seems to be fashionable.
Regenerative agriculture requires livestock in the mix.
READ MORE:
Closing down the live sheep trade and limiting access to markets will adversely affect the ability of farmers in WA to adopt regenerative practices and techniques, within the farm enterprise.
I'm totally perplexed how the Australian public can be so naive and convinced that the images broadcast on national television, sourced from so few with significant financial incentive from an activist group, would be an accurate depiction of poor animal welfare.
Before donating funds to such activist groups, we should be certain that those funds are not used in a way that could be detrimental to animals.
As a farmer we see many circumstances posted to social media, by vegan groups, that we know are totally inaccurate and incorrect.
However this set of events has seen the trade work very hard to improve the standards dramatically, an effort that is very commendable in my opinion.
As the cloven hooves leave the farmed area, it paves the way for little furry mice friends to rapidly breed to plague proportions.
Sheep directly compete with them foraging for the harvest losses left on the ground.
In the process their feet crushing the little holes mice dig for shelter and breeding within.
Mice can hone in on freshly sown crop seeds in the ground with unbelievable accuracy leaving large areas bare.
The solution is "baiting", it works with devastating effect.
I don't think this is the kinder world the animal activists were hoping for but absolutely essential when farming in a meat-free world.
A farmer's job takes on the harsh reality of nature, we witness the cruelness and shelter the wider community from its reality.
At times it can be very ugly and disturbing.
Our joining season to breed the next crop of lambs has seen five of our rams killed in the tussles they have for supremacy.
When you have two 120 kilogram animals charging at one another, head to head, it can and does sometimes end fatally.
It all starts out as cute little lambs but the stakes get much higher as they turn into killers when the reality of natural survival instincts set in.
Humanity's survival in this world has been vastly improved, because of agriculture.
If you think that by drinking oat milk you will save the planet as the alarmist predict, we can assure you, it will not.
Knowing the facts of how production works of the fine products that farmers produce in the effort to sustain society.
It's impossible to come to terms with the findings of alleged scientific studies.
The political agenda of such studies are so obviously apparent to farmers.
Society would benefit far greater if the social license was applied to the integrity of such studies.
Governments pledging carbon reduction in their term and then removing access to markets for such a low carbon producing enterprise as the WA's sheep industry are a complete hypocrisy of their own policies.
The Labor government is a government leading the charge of society attacking itself.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.