Lake Grace farmer Donald Wallace believes animal activists have it wrong

By Donald Wallace, Lake Grace
May 26 2023 - 8:00am
"I'm totally perplexed how the Australian public can be so naive and convinced that the images broadcast on national television, sourced from so few with significant financial incentive from an activist group, would be an accurate depiction of poor animal welfare."
SO Chicken Little has managed to convince the wider community that the sky will fall on their heads if red meat keeps being produced.

