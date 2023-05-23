Farm Weekly
Wheatbelt shires get assistance after intense storm and flooding

Updated May 23 2023 - 2:32pm, first published 1:30pm
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
COMMUNITIES in Western Australia's central Wheatbelt region affected by an intense storm and associated flooding in late March this year can now access disaster recovery funding.

