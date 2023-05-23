COMMUNITIES in Western Australia's central Wheatbelt region affected by an intense storm and associated flooding in late March this year can now access disaster recovery funding.
The shires of Beverley and Brookton are eligible for assistance through the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA).
Under these arrangements, assistance can be provided to eligible impacted individuals, small businesses, primary producers, state agencies and local governments.
Assistance includes support for temporary living expenses, housing repairs, concessional loans for small businesses and farmers, freight subsidies and help for Councils to undertake emergency road repairs.
The storm brought persistent heavy rainfall, hail and wind causing flooding, debris and damage to roads and other assets across the impacted region.
Federal Emergency Management Minister, Murray Watt, said the assistance would help communities quickly get back to normal.
"Many local roads were closed due to flooding or damage, which can be really disruptive to communities, particularly in the regions," Mr Watt said.
"This latest activation means the local council, business owners, farmers and individuals can now access support to help with the recovery process."
WA's Emergency Services Minister, Stephen Dawson thanked all the agencies, local governments and community members who were involved in the response.
"I'd like to acknowledge the efforts of the government agencies, local governments and emergency service volunteers who worked together to ensure local communities were kept safe during this weather event," he said.
"Main Roads worked closely with the shires of Brookton and Beverley to coordinate the safe closure and reopening of impacted local roads and ensure the removal of debris and emergency road repairs were promptly carried out.
"The financial support announced today will assist the eligible Wheatbelt shires to cover the costs associated with removing debris and clean-up, as well as the repairs required to restore important local road networks."
Information on disaster assistance is available on the Australian Government's Disaster Assist website at disasterassist.gov.au.
