IT WAS while living in the densely populated city of Jakarta, the idea for Eden Towers, a vertical farming business, sprouted.
Husband and wife team and company co-founders Christian Prokscha and Julia Prichodko had no prior experience in agriculture, however their decade-long experience living in Indonesia inspired them to enter the business of growing food.
"We saw that food access and the food quality in a country like that is pretty bad," Mr Prokscha said.
"When COVID hit we returned to Perth and realised, while we don't have the huge population Indonesia does, our access to quality food that's not sprayed and that is grown within city limits isn't really there.
"We also noticed the pricing of some of WA's leafy greens and other crops were quite high, so we saw the opportunity to put together a profitable business using vertical farming or controlled environment agriculture (CEA)."
For those unfamiliar with the term, vertical farming refers to crops grown inside a building going up many levels (sometimes up to 12 metres high), utilising LED lights as a replacement for sunlight and tight climate controls, including humidity and carbon dioxide injections, to enable crops to grow in their ideal environment.
Benefits of the process include the elimination of the need for chemical sprays (usually required for crops grown in the natural environment due to the impact of pests and diseases), as well as increased production levels for crops covering smaller areas.
With sustainable, vertical farming operations in Jakarta, Adelaide and Perth already established, Eden Tower's range of crops includes leafy greens, microgreens, Asian leafy greens, herbs, edible flowers and indigenous bush foods.
The couple is also expanding its vertical farming enterprise to include new facilities at the Food Innovation Precinct in Nambeelup and is in the process of building WA's first CEA mushroom farm, which will be run on renewable energy.
"The facility at the Food Innovation Precinct is sitting on about 1000 square metres of land, but that will produce the same volume of crop that you would normally need about two hectares for," Mr Prokscha said.
"You can squeeze a lot more production into a small facility with vertical farming - not only because you go up, but because you can grow the crops faster in the right conditions."
As the demand for specialty mushrooms in WA has increased in recent years, Mr Prokscha said he his wholesale partners had told him there was a gap in the market in terms of local, specialty mushroom growers in WA, with a large percentage of these types of mushrooms imported from Asia.
"The FunGuy WA has a small-scale urban mushroom farm, Costa Mushrooms in Casuarina they do button mushrooms, but apart from The Mushroom Guys who grow mushrooms just south of the river, I don't think there is anyone else doing massive production of mushrooms in WA at the moment," Mr Prokscha said.
Besides the extra costs associated with importing mushrooms into the State, their shorter shelf life and the need for them to be handled carefully translate to the local production of mushrooms being arguably better for consumers and the grower.
The provision of a sterile growing environment is also crucial for mushrooms, as any contamination can easily lead to the entire crop being wiped out.
"The growing environment for the mushrooms will be quite different to our other crops," Mr Prokscha said.
"They don't need LED or direct lighting at all, we won't stack them as high because it is a fairly manual process to harvest them and they require a lot more humidity (about 80-90 per cent) compared to leafy greens - but their optimal growing temperature is about 17-20 degrees, so that's on the cooler side.
"As soon as mushrooms spawn or if something goes wrong in terms of disease, because you are working with mycelium and other fungus it can destroy the crop very quickly, so in any growing we've done to date we've kept the mushrooms very separate from our leafy greens."
The company's initial offering will include oyster, shiitake, lion's mane and swordbelt mushrooms, with additional varieties expected to come online in the future as Eden Towers explores some of the pharmaceutical uses of their crops.
Undertaking further commercial and joint research and development work with Murdoch University in this space, Mr Prokscha said the company had received a RED grant for $170,000 to build its own laboratory at Peel Business Park to help fast-track the work.
