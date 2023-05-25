POTASSIUM levels are low in soils across WA and farmers are urged to test soil levels to ensure plants are getting enough nutrients this year.
Murdoch University professor and SoilsWest researcher Richard Bell said presuming farmers didn't increase their fertiliser rates accordingly, due to high input prices, they may be left with a deficit of many nutrients.
While all nutrients were important, he was particularly focused on negative potassium imbalances, as they were common across farms and would have been exacerbated by the past two years of high yielding crops.
Alongside with nitrogen, potassium is required in larger amounts than any other element and is essential for root growth and seed filling.
Potassium also provides tolerance to stresses such as drought, frost and some diseases.
Recent research, a part of a major Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) investment in crop nutrition, supported by Murdoch University, Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, CSBP and Summit Fertilizers through the SoilsWest alliance, has found a range of new findings about how potassium acts on farms.
Subsoil assessments are often done by farming advisers to check potassium levels, however a large proportion of samples are done between zero to 10 centimetres.
Newer research by Dr Bell has shown these samples may miss that the "rundown" of potassium was occurring in the subsoil - which is going undetected.
"We'd be suggesting that farmers' advisers look at their potassium balance - so what is in fertiliser, what's removed in grain, and try to minimise the gap between those," Dr Bell said.
CSBP senior agronomist James Easton said there was a need for farm advisers to test soils and plants for potassium, given it was such an important nutrient.
"With the crops we're growing and the big crops from the past couple of years, potassium is one nutrient that's being taken out of soils at an increasing rate," Mr Easton said.
"So if you look at growers, I think it's become pretty much what they're applying year in, year out."
Mr Easton said it was important for farmers to think about whether they are applying enough potassium.
While the cost of potash is high, it is still important to focus on the needs of the crop.
Mr Easton said plant testing was a great opportunity to gauge the potassium status of crops, and it can show how crops are tracking with all nutrients.
"If we're not getting the results we should be, all inputs are more expensive, because we're not getting the yields to drive down the cost of production," he said.
Potassium levels can also be warped by uneven distribution of straw from the back of the header.
According to Dr Bell, most headers are not even with their redistribution, which can lead to waves or strips of crop that look good - while other sections which received low residue look poorer.
"So farmers and advisers could go out and check where they see that pattern and whether it's related to potassium," he said.
Especially with heavier textured loamy soils, which is traditionally "better quality" soil, potassium upkeep is important.
Dr Bell's research is showing that while these soils have higher reserves of potassium to begin with, they will eventually run out of potassium - while previously potassium deficiencies were thought to only be in sandy duplex soils.
"If you're running negative potassium balances in cropping for a long period of time, especially with hay making thrown in there, deficiencies will start to show up and farmers will require an improved potassium fertiliser program to maintain crop yields," he said.
This year is a perfect year to keep an eye on potassium levels in the subsoil and whether it's getting close to critical levels.
A deficiency can slip under the radar or be confused as symptoms of drought, especially as yellowing around the margins of the leaves only occurs when the deficiency starts reaching about 30-40 per cent.
Over time yellowing will look more severe, and the edges of leaves may look like they are burnt off, but the impact of phosphorus deficiency will be felt on productivity much before the critical 40pc mark.
"That's where the soil testing is important to help you pick up those effects that may not show up as symptoms in the crop," Dr Bell said.
He said the message was true for nitrogen as well, which was also needed after two big harvests.
However, with mixed rainfall forecasts, Dr Bell understood why some farmers would struggle deciding how much nitrogen was the right amount this year.
Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. If you think you have the patience to teach me how to do the worm please contact me, I think it's essential for my character development.
