Farm Weekly
Home/News

With about 120mm so far, Greg and Callum Evans have had a good seeding at Bullaring

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
May 27 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Callum (left) and Greg Evans in front of their new Ausplow aircraft.
Callum (left) and Greg Evans in front of their new Ausplow aircraft.

STATE forecasts have predicted low rainfall this season, but there are a few lucky farms that have received upwards of 100 millimetres since the start of the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasmine Peart

Jasmine Peart

Journalist

Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. If you think you have the patience to teach me how to do the worm please contact me, I think it's essential for my character development.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.