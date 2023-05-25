When Julia Jarel, head of middle school drama, wrote Hale School's latest production, she aimed to encourage the school's boarders into theatre, by threading together the pieces of a common, collective experience - moving from the country to the city.
Kicker Thompson follows the story of a young aspiring AFL player, Lachie 'Kicker' Thompson, on one particular journey to the city, which is met with anxiety and panic attacks.
From then, Kicker associates the city with having panic attacks, putting pressure on his football dreams as he begins to avoid the city altogether.
Kicker is supported by a football representative and his hero, Bluey Phillips, who offers support and shares his own journey through mental health.
The cast was made up from years 7 and 8 boarders, from regional and rural towns across the State, and boarders of the same age from St Mary's Anglican Girls' School.
Many of the boys said they were nervous to start boarding school and felt like they could understand the way Kicker felt coming to the big city.
Cruiz Campbell, from Arnhem Land, played the lead role.
Starting boarding school at Hale School was the first time Mr Campbell had been to Perth since he was a baby.
"When I was starting boarding school, I was definitely very nervous and scared," Cruiz said.
The students took their performance back into the country, with shows in Narrogin and Beverley last week.
Eager for a taste of home, the chance to perform outside of Perth was a major motivator for the students to join the production.
"I also wanted to meet some new girls," one student said.
Tarquin Stanley, from Kalannie, said he remembered being excited about going to boarding school.
"I really wanted to come to boarding school because my school was pretty small and we didn't have a proper footy team," Tarquin said.
Comparing himself to the characters, Jack Scott said there were more opportunities in Perth and at Hale compared to those in rural areas.
Hale's head of the middle school boarding house Paula Santos, said the play recognised the emotional side of boarding.
"That's the beauty of the play, often people don't understand the struggles in the lead-up to coming to boarding, particularly among our day community," Ms Santos said.
"We invited our day students (to the first school performance) and the play raised that awareness and gave the message to students that sometimes you do need to rub up against those edges and do something that is uncomfortable to grow," she said.
The students agreed the play was an accurate adaptation of their own feelings of nerves and anxieties about coming to Perth from the country.
Thomas Clayton, Kojonup,had only been on stage once before joining the production.
"It showed me how other boys think," Thomas said.
"I wasn't scared to start boarding school, I was just annoyed I had to miss out on so many things back home.
"Things are constantly changing in my town."
The students said they all knew each other, living under the same roof, but working together on the production has made them feel like "a family".
The students all said they had felt anxiety before, in different situations.
"Singing a song on your own is pretty nerve-wracking," said Hamish McGuire.
Ms Jarel said Hamish's mum approached her after the first show to express her pride.
"She said 'I had no idea Hamish had that in him,' and I just loved that," Ms Jarel said.
"I think the story is relevant for every single one of them in different contexts and situations," Ms Santos said.
"It shows how incredibly resilient and strong boarding students are."
