Farm Weekly
Home/News

Hale School boarders bring theatre to Narrogin and Beverley

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
May 25 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The play was written and directed by Hale Schools head of middle school drama, Julia Jarel, for boarders. Picture by Deprimo Photography
The play was written and directed by Hale Schools head of middle school drama, Julia Jarel, for boarders. Picture by Deprimo Photography

When Julia Jarel, head of middle school drama, wrote Hale School's latest production, she aimed to encourage the school's boarders into theatre, by threading together the pieces of a common, collective experience - moving from the country to the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.