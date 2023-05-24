Farm Weekly
Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Bill is open-ended says WA farmers

By Mel Williams
Updated May 25 2023 - 9:54am, first published 9:00am
Some farming activities, such as delving or ripping to more than 50 millimetres, will require a permit under the new Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act (2021).
WESTERN Australia's peak farm lobby groups are mounting a last-minute fight against the implementation of a new State government act they say is "the biggest attack on private property rights since Native Title".

