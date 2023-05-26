Students from Western Australia College of Agriculture, Morawa, have made the shearing shed their classroom and had the chance to learn from seasoned professionals.
With guidance from farm technical officer Bradley Barbuto and shearing instructor Todd Wegner, students learned the fundamentals of shearing which will help develop their personal shearing style.
Some students had the opportunity to hone their skills, while others were starting from the beginning.
"This was my first time shearing, and I skirted fleeces as well," said year 10 student Ayla Alford.
"It was challenging, but I enjoyed it and I would like to do the class again."
Marketing officer Maryanne Milloy-Rakich said teamwork and work ethic were the cornerstones of the course.
"Passing on skills to the students, watching them evolve from when they first arrive, seeing their confidence grow and the pride in their achievements is very rewarding for instructors," Ms Milloy-Rakich said.
The shearing classes are supported by Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) and run twice a year.
The students also learned about how wool is tested and sold, and working with AWI gave them an opportunity to track the journey of the wool they would be helping to produce.
Year 11 student Jamie Sanson's skills were a stand out, and was allowed to shear sheep by himself, with the instruction of shearer Marty Grant.
"I did a similar class last year and learnt a lot, so that helped me in this year's class," Mr Sanson said.
"The instructors were good, with lots of experience, and I learnt a lot from them."
