AFTER receiving a record number of complaints about pole top fires in his electorate last summer, a State MP has called on the government to invest in more risk mitigation activities on Western Power's network throughout the cooler months.
While pole top fires are nothing new for WA farmers, The Nationals WA MP for Roe, Peter Rundle said they have become a menace with many farmers reporting unacceptable wait times for Western Power crews to respond to incidents.
In regional areas, farmers are often relied upon to patrol the area affected by a pole top fire until a Western Power crew arrives, as well as monitor the situation once they've gone.
It is often the farmers who put their lives on the line when these fires spread and jeopardise their farms and communities.
"Recently, I received correspondence from a local senior bushfire control officer in command of approximately 350 volunteer bush fire fighters in his shire," Mr Rundle said.
"This year, five bushfires on the Western Power network have been started by pole-top fires, putting firefighters, the general public, buildings and properties at risk.
"Another fire control officer rang my office to say they had had enough of the pole-top fires, with 30 incidents in the Lake Grace shire, six in Kulin, and five in Pingaring.
"Apart from the frustration at the constant call-outs, they are having to wait for hours for Western Power crews to come out, without water, to deal with the situations.
"On one occasion, it took five hours for Western Power to attend to a burning pole.
"Upon arrival, they used the water from the attending volunteer, left the area and the fire reignited the following day, starting a bushfire which the local volunteers had to put out."
Pole top fires commonly occur during light drizzling rain or in misty, damp conditions when a combination of recent dust and pollution builds up to create paths or 'tracks' on the insulators, enabling electricity to jump across.
This tracking electricity can heat elements of the pole infrastructure to a point where they smoulder and burn, leading to faults and resulting power outages, as well as larger fires.
Previously, to reduce the risk of pole top fires, Western Power utilised ground-based pole and line washing and siliconing methods on its network.
READ MORE:
However this practice was suspended in January 2020, after a Western Power employee was injured while undertaking land-based siliconing and washing of live lines.Instead, Western Power now utilises helicopters to complete this practice.
While Energy Minister Bill Johnston acknowledged it was not as simple, he said it was safe because the worker was not attached to the ground and therefore there was no risk when they washed the lines.
Speaking in State Parliament last week, he said pole top fires were often due to environmental circumstances beyond Western Power's control.
"Even when doing line washing, a nearby bushfire that is unrelated to the infrastructure can sometimes lead to having dust on the line, which is what causes the pole-top fires in the first place," Mr Johnston said.
"Therefore, even washing in silicon is not a silver bullet.
"Another challenge is that in a more densely populated area, we can have two circuits; therefore, if we lose one side of the circuit, the other side of the circuit is still available to us."
He said in many parts of WA there were very long line runs and more outages were inevitable.
Due to begin mid-year, Western Power announced it would be treating 2000 insulators via helicopter on the long power line feeding Dongara, Springfield, Milo and Greenough to improve network resilience in the Mid West.
Airborne electrical services specialists Aeropower will undertake the live line washing and siliconing, following the company's treatment of more than 400 insulators earlier this year.
Western Power's acting executive manager Zane Christmas said the program would help in areas where pollution such as sea salt in coastal areas or dust during harvest periods can impact infrastructure.
"We have a comprehensive program in place to mitigate risks on our poles and wires including insulator replacements, managing trees and vegetation near wires, as well as high-pressure washing of insulators, and siliconing," Mr Christmas said.
The Mid West works are expected to be completed towards the end of the year, with Western Power also looking to roll out the program elsewhere in WA.
With about 64 per cent of Western Power's network distribution overhead conducter population more than 40 years old, Mr Rundle said a review of the network's insulators and use of water dispersion plates was needed.
"I am told that water dispersion plates should be fitted to all poles, regardless of insulator type, and that Western Power has not been fitting them for some years," he said.
"We do not need fires starting from government infrastructure on top of the existing risks."
Western Power's recent State of the infrastructure report revealed 382 pole top fires occurred in the reported years of 2021-22.
