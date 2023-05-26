Farm Weekly
Pole top fire complaints on the rise

May 26 2023
The Nationals WA member for Roe Peter Rundle wants a better way of reducing pole top fires in regional WA.
AFTER receiving a record number of complaints about pole top fires in his electorate last summer, a State MP has called on the government to invest in more risk mitigation activities on Western Power's network throughout the cooler months.

