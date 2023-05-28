Steven Piacun started his horticulture business in a bare paddock, with his few savings, what he had learned growing up on a family farm and from ag college.
The 26-year-old now has a thriving enterprise - finding his niche produce being in demand from a group of select local chefs - and he has big plans for future developments.
For the past three years, Mr Piacun has run his own vegetable business, Piacun Farm Produce, from a farm owned by his parents Steve and Ann, who produce their own honey, olive oil and chicken and duck eggs.
"It's still a growing business, I haven't fully established it yet," Mr Piacun said.
He is now one of the youngest growers at the Albany Farmers Market, where he has developed a thriving, growing and flexible model, graced by a supportive customer base.
Mr Piacun also supplies produce to Albany restaurants, Due South and Lime 303, Monty's Leap, in Kalgan, and Albany bakery, Bred Co, plus a handful of food vans.
Bred Co owner and chef Sam Dawson said Mr Piacun supplied beautiful celery and chillies for an event he ran at the Taste Great Southern festival just this month.
"And once a year he delivers the most fragrant, beautiful elderflower,'' Mr Dawson said.
"We use them to make syrups for our pastries and a lovely cold cordial for our customers."
Mr Piacun got a taste for farming starting small with pasture-raised eggs in 2016, before moving into a full-time market garden operation in 2020.
But in the wake of the pandemic, he saw a drastic decline in demand from restaurants, which led him to a successful pivot to sell direct to customers, right from the farmgate.
By the start of this year the business had mostly returned to what it was pre-COVID, albeit labour shortages in the regions have hit some balance sheets and lowered demand.
Mr Piacun has found that being a regular face at the Albany Farmers Market was a major driver for his business.
"We have a really strong customer base, which definitely helps," he said.
"You want to grow the things that people want and need and by doing that, people appreciate your effort.
"They want to look after you as well, it's a good relationship."
He's also built a strong rapport with chefs and restaurant owners by growing some specific foods, at their request.
"Sometimes the chefs ask me to grow something and I do, which they appreciate," Mr Piacun said.
"Last season habaneros were requested by the head chef at Due South, I grew a patch and they bought everything I produced."
Also towards the end of last year, a new business venture opened up.
Mr Piacun started to sell zucchini and squash wholesale to markets in Perth.
"I learned how to do that and it worked quite well, so that was a nice additional bit of business," he said.
He plans to further incorporate wholesale selling into his business framework.
Another successful venture has been growing cut flowers.
"They've been really popular, I want to focus on that a little bit more and set it up properly," he said.
Having braved life's ups and downs and market demands, Mr Piacun is in the process of scaling back his vegetable operation to travel overseas.
But when he returns, he plans to drive it to the max.
Mr Piacun wants to grow his business to a point where it becomes a long-lasting and sustainable career.
The Piacun family farm in Albany comprises 19ha and Mr Piacun uses about 1.2ha for his vegetables.
He said he started his horticulture business in a bare paddock, with a small amount of savings and some experimentation.
"I've had to really bootstrap it as I've gone along," he said.
A small portion of his space is permanently set up as raised beds, using a no-till method with the exception of a broad fork.
"It is a bit more labour intensive, but it is quite good for the soil,'' Mr Piacun said.
"I've been experimenting with that sort of thing, what is going to be better for the soil."
The remaining lot is farmed conventionally, using a tractor and a rotary hoe, as well as mineral and organic fertilisers.
Mr Piacun described his horticulture knowledge as a summary of growing up on the family's Merino farm, working for different market gardens and attending the Western Australian College of Agriculture, Denmark.
He has a keen interest in regenerative agriculture, and at Denmark Ag completed a certificate II in sustainable agriculture and in wool classing.
He started the horticulture business after finishing high school with a curiosity to see "what was possible".
"The vision for it was to see where it could go," Mr Piacun said.
"To be honest, our property isn't the best for horticulture.
"I wanted to see if (growing vegetables) was possible to do and I've proven that it can work.
"Our products are quite high quality and you kind of see that through the customers at the markets and also the chefs - they all want to use your produce.
"The uptake on that has been really good and encouraging," he said.
Though often being the youngest grower at the farmers market, Mr Piacun said the environment was encouraging and uplifting.
At the Albany Farmers Markets, there can only be two growers of the same item.
"It's kind of good, it means you've got certain things to focus on, and you're not all trying to compete with each other all the time,'' he said.
"It creates this environment where you build each other up."
