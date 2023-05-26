BUYERS left the Elders Boyanup store cattle sale happy last week, although vendors of the better quality dairy cattle should have been more than satisfied - as prices in many instances exceeded pre-sale expectations.
There were 676 head of beef and dairy origin cattle offered.
There were few heavy cattle, both beef or dairy, offered and the top beef steers made up to $1488 and a top of 444c/kg for the lighter types.
Beef heifers sold to $1139 over the wide range of 185-302c/kg.
First-cross steers reached $1590 and 360c/kg, with the vendor of this pen expressing being more than satisfied with that result.
The sale moved onto the Friesian section with some apprehension, but overall, dairy cattle sold to strong interest with heavy steers topping at $1548 and selling consistently to 282c/kg.
Appraisal first-cross steers were mainly lightweights with these recording a top of $1100 while Friesian steers sold by appraisal made to $950.
A good selection of dairy poddies of varying weights and ages sold considerably well to reach $770.
Bucket-reared, first-cross heifers topped at $1400 for a line of reasonable sized heifers with smaller but similar quality selling as low as $550.
A larger selection of cows and calves topped at $2600.
Agents armed with strong buying orders from clients dominated the clerking sheets with just a few buyers operating on their own accounts.
The second pen containing five Angus steers weighing 372kg topped at $1488 when bought by Alex Roberts, Elders, Boyanup, for a Crooked Brook client, after bidding to 400c/kg for the steers sold by Darwonga Investments.
Ten steers weighing 344kg sold by BF & RA Scott went on the same truck, costing $1453 and 422c/kg.
Two Murray Grey steers sold by NJ Engels, Boyup Brook, were added when Mr Roberts outlaid $1455 for the two steers weighing 355kg at 410c/kg.
A line of seven Droughtmaster steers weighing 470kg returned $1428 at 304c/kg for CC & JM Gartrell, Elgin, when knocked down to Rob Gibbings, Elders, Capel, to be among the higher returns.
Two Simmental heifers from D Panetta, Harvey, topped the beef heifers at $1139 when the 527kg females were bought by Mr Gibbings who added the next pen containing a single heifer from MB & BD Quarencia at $1008.
S & N Tonkin sold three Angus cross heifers for $1105, bought by Adam Becker Livestock.
The only other heifers to sell above $1000 were five from Darwonga Investments weighing 357kg that were bought by Cameron Harris, Elders Manjimup, for $1006 and 282c/kg.
A run of beef cross steers started well when three weighing 530kg from the Panettas topped at $1590 when Mr Gibbings bid to 300c/kg for them.
Five Panetta's Shorthorn steers then sold to Mr Gibbings for $1419 at 300c/kg.
Two pens from M & T Martella made $1567 and $1459 before Mr Roberts bid to $1428 and 320c/kg for four of 446kg from the Martella's draft.
Lighter steers from LJ & RA Brennen topped at 360c/kg when Caris Park, Pinjarra, paid $1017 for the eight steers in the line.
The first pen of Friesian steers took top-priced honours when VA & MP Wright outlaid $1548 at 264c/kg for the 586kg cattle from MB & BD Martella.
Wirring Farms, Cowaramup, sold nine steers for $1125 and 10 at $1044, going to Elders South West livestock manager Michael Carrol and Crendon Irrigation, Donnybrook, respectively.
Errol Gardiner, Nutrien Livestock, Brunswick/Harvey, snapped up three pens of lighter steers from Rodwell Farms, Elgin, paying to $1064, including the top of 282c/kg.
Beef steers selling appraisal reached $1100, paid by Terry Tarbotton, Elders, Nannup, for a single Angus cross steer from Negus Enterprises, Tutunup.
Mr Tarbotton added three pens from CA Panetta, Harvey, from $830 to $860.
Friesian steers selling appraisal reached $950 on three occasions, first paid by Mr Carroll for 10 sold by Wirring Farms before Mr Tarbotton paid the same for 10 sold by Harvey River Estate, as well as $920 for another 10.
Towards the end, Mr Carroll took another single steer from Wirring Farms.
Rodwell Farms saw two pens of 14 steers in each make $840 and $830.
Older poddies reached $770, paid for two account Stockdale Pastoral, with younger calves selling mainly from $550 to $600.
Older and better-grown first cross bucket-reared Angus heifers from JP Giumelli & Son went to Mr Gibbings at $1400 while younger heifers from Stocksfield Farms made $600 and $550 when bought by BW & R D Ridley, Brunswick.
Charlie Brockman, Cowaramup, was successful in buying a pen of four Hereford cross cows and calves at $2550 before the next pen of two Angus cross units at $2600 for DV Brockman & Co.
Eric Busby, Nillup, then bid to $2500 for two Shorthorn cross cows and calves with all sold account KS & EN Roberts, Elgin.
Seven Angus cows and calves from Caris Park, Pinjarra, then sold to Mr Harris for $2200 to be the better values achieved.
Elders auctioneer and Donnybrook representative Pearce Watling said beef cross weaners sold to similar rates as the previous sale.
"First-cross steers sold were firm on the previous month with first-cross steers sold liveweight making from 240-360c/kg while those sold by appraisal made $430-$860," Mr Watling said.
"Friesian steers sold liveweight were again firm on the previous month selling from 240-282c/kg, while those sold by appraisal made $520-$950 and poddies sold from from $320-$600.
"Strong grazier enquiry from the South West was evident in the Friesian steer offering.
"Cows and calves met strong grazier enquiry as well to sell from $1400 to $2600 to restockers."
