Beef steers make $1488 at Boyanup

By Rob Francis
May 26 2023 - 5:00pm
Robert Gibbings (left), Elders, Capel, was one of the major buyers at the Elders store cattle sale at Boyanup last Friday and was with buyer and land vendor at the sale Owen McLarty, Caris Park, Pinjarra.
BUYERS left the Elders Boyanup store cattle sale happy last week, although vendors of the better quality dairy cattle should have been more than satisfied - as prices in many instances exceeded pre-sale expectations.

