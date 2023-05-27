STEEPED in history and with many stories to tell, this character property at 17 Collier Street, Newdegate, is on offer for purchase.
Being on the main street means the house is on show to all passers-by and gets a lot of foot traffic going past.
Situated on a large 900 square metre block, it is zoned commercial.
Talk to a local and it is certain they have a connection to this building.
Built in the early 1920s as a billiard saloon by the town's taxi and transport owner, the saloon was well frequented and particularly busy after the train arrived in the town.
Following this use, the post office was run out of one of the rooms and, in World War II, telegrams were sent out in Morse code.
When the post office moved, a bush timber extension was added to the rear of the house and a mechanic business was run out of this extension.
Massey Ferguson and Elders dealerships called it home until it became Goode's Electrical for 30 years.
Still on a rollercoaster of uses, the property was lovingly restored and became a hairdresser in the mid-1990s, as well as a gift store, Supa Deli and a portion was used as a vet practice.
In the 2000s, with the installation of a commercial kitchen, it became a very popular restaurant and eatery, The Jam Patch.
Today, it is home to a local family which has new plans and are moving on.
With two bedrooms and a bathroom, oozing character and history, this is an excellent opportunity for someone who wants to capitalise on the location.
Countless vehicles and travellers pass by daily.
The commercial zoning offers a myriad of uses including, but not limited to, a lunch bar, restaurant/café or wine bar, day care centre, consulting rooms, shop or offices.
Newdegate is a robust community which is always open to new opportunities and ideas.
Inspect the property for yourself to see if you can create the next thing this community needs.
CCJ sub/writer
