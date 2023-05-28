Nestled in the heart of central Bunbury is a creative arts paradise just a stone's throw away from Queens Gardens, that is utopia for anyone with a creative mind.
That feeling of being instantly at home can be hard to come by, but The Stirling Street Arts Centre provides that for all its members.
Built in 1897 as an infants school for years one to three, the building was converted into an arts centre almost 73 years later and the first group to use the facility, the Webster Spinners and Weavers, still meets there.
Since 1970, many groups have joined the wool lovers at the arts centre, including for yarn creatives, various arts and painting, pottery, mosaics, paper meddling, patchwork and quilting, embroidery, felting and for those who work with textiles, fabric and thread - and everything in between.
Centre manager and co-ordinator Dionne Hooyberg said a lot of members were part of two or even more of the arts groups.
"Joining the arts centre isn't a difficult process," Ms Hooyberg said.
"If you have any existing skills at all, no matter how much experience you have, you can approach our office for a membership which is a yearly subscription.
"You can then join a group and being part of a group means you are part of an association and you have voting rights at our annual annual general meeting."
Being a not-for-profit organisation, the Stirling Street Arts Centre also provides another pathway to membership for those that want to give the centre a test run before becoming a member.
"The workshops are offered weekly and are open to both members and the general public to attend, which provides a pathway to membership for non-members," Ms Hooyberg said.
"They work well because they encourage people to join and get a taste of what groups we have and how positive being in a group environment can be.
"There will always be people who just want to do it as a one-off - and that's OK - but we really do encourage people to get involved long-term so the historic values of these crafts are preserved.
"The arts centre is also a place where members can exhibit and sell their own pieces.
"Some of the members have their work and art pieces on display in the centre and some of them are for sale in a small shop we have, but we also run several markets throughout the year."
The main annual market event is Art In The Garden, held on the last Sunday in November, which gives all of the Stirling Street Arts Centre members and local creatives an opportunity to have their own arts stall and sell their fantastic handmade pieces.
Being the founding group at the centre, the modern-day Bunbury Spinners and Weavers members retain the legacy of a passion for wool and they get together to spin yarns at least once a week.
And their carefully designed, handmade woollen pieces are highly sought-after by a diverse array of clientele.
Why wouldn't they be?
The quality, one-of-a-kind items are made from wool that is homespun and guaranteed to last and there is a steady demand.
With a shared aim for keeping the old tradition alive and community arts going, the Webster Spinners currently have nine members while the Webster Weavers have about 16 weekly attendees, who are all 'close knit'.
Ranging from members with two to 40 years of spinning and weaving experience, they have the ability to learn from each other, with the arts centre also being the perfect premise for its members to socialise while they spin and weave.
Wool art being a vibrant aspect of the centre and it is well-supported by local farmers, who often have a spare fleece or two to donate for weaving, spinning, knitting and felting purposes.
The group uses a range of spinning wheels and weaving looms, ranging from Ashford wheels to Majacrafts wheels, Ashford looms and John Wallace floor looms.
Various styles of weaving on different looms are used throughout the membership group, with different styles involved in each, including tapestry looms, inkle looms, rigid heddle looms and floor looms.
The spinners and weavers also use wool that was gifted to them from the Historic Albany Woollen Mills, prior to its closure in 2002.
"This is very special to us," Maureen Brown said.
"We are also able to pick up fleeces from the agricultural shows we attend around WA."
These shows also provide a platform for the spinners and weavers to showcase and sell their most prized pieces, as well as enter them in various competitions and exhibitions.
When asked what they love about wool most, the spinners and weavers couldn't all agree on one thing.
"There is so much to love," Jane Morrow said.
"It is so easy to work with, it's warm and if you look after it, it will last forever.
"It breathes more than any synthetic material, it dyes well, it's stretchy and it is the easiest fibre to learn to weave with."
One aspect of spinning and weaving they could agree on, was how relaxing and calming the process was.
"Especially if you spin your own fleece and make a garment or wool item, watching the process from start to finish shows how much time and effort we put in," Dot Unstead said.
The Bunbury felters also use wool as their mainstay, using the fibre to create high quality art pieces.
The innovative group of wool artisans meet at the arts centre on the first Friday of each month from 9:30am to 3pm to practise their felting and share and explore the craft, as well as designing and dying their own wool.
With almost 25 members who attend almost every month, the group remains popular and are always open to new members and ideas.
Each month, there is a creative project set for the members with a 'project for the day', followed by a '10 minute tip', demonstrated to assist the members in enhancing and expanding their skills.
A 'talk and share' session is held for members to showcase their art pieces to the rest of the group, discuss how it was made and join in on the workshops.
With plenty of opportunity to sell and exhibit their pieces at the arts centre, the members are always looking forward to their monthly meetings.
Ms Hooyberg said the felters group was made up of like-minded people from all over the South West who expressed their personalities through their art.
"Many of the members are active artists in their own communities," she said.
A shared love and passion for the diversity and suitability of the wool and the various ways the fibre can be used to ensure that there are always endless colours, challenges and pieces to be made.
Though a variety of felting techniques are used within the group, wet felting and needle felting seemed to be the go-to for most attendees.
The traditional wet felting method is achieved by continually rubbing wool fibres together with soap and warm water to form a felted object, while needle felting involves continuously stabbing the fibres with a barbed felting needle while turning the wool, which pulls the wool into itself and locks it together.
Similar to the Webster Spinners and Weavers group, the Bunbury felters gain a lot of traction with their works of woollen art that are highly sought-after.
The members regularly exhibit their art in various events and exhibitions, which can be found at Margaret River Open Studios, Wearable Art Mandurah and Tree Street Art Safari.
