AN exceptional rural lifestyle awaits in this historic settlers' home set among exquisite landscaped gardens on the banks of the King River.
The breathtaking one hectare property, at 1596 Millbrook Road, King River, will allow you to experience the ultimate in country living.
It has 100 metres of river frontage and offers a stunning 1890s original settlers' stone home - one of the oldest in the area.
This is an incredible building, with whitewashed walls and wide verandahs creating an imposing and impressive faade and beautiful spacious rooms with 12-foot ceilings and garden views - bringing a warm and inviting atmosphere you only feel in buildings that have been loved for this long.
The home is a lovely mix of character and modernity.
It has foot-worn floorboards and ornate plasterwork, complemented by a huge, modern kitchen and fabulous bathrooms.
There is a wonderful open fire in the formal lounge room, a formal dining room for entertaining and a separate TV/lounge room.
There are three large and airy bathrooms and an enormous library.
This was previously two bedrooms, so if you need extra space for the family it is possible to revert back to a five-bedroom configuration.
Outside, there are sweeping verandahs with tonnes of space for tables and chairs and room for plenty of people.
This is a brilliant area to relax or entertain in while you soak up the serenity and enjoy the birds flitting in the garden.
There is also a self-contained cottage, standalone games room, chalet and generous shed/workshops - all set in beautiful gardens with views over the river.
It is not often you get to secure your own river frontage, let alone with such an amazing swathe of buildings in such an extraordinary setting - this is rare real estate indeed.
Situated apart from the main home and in a private area, a double brick two-bedroom cottage offers a high quality and eminently comfortable alternative abode for friends and family and/or to let for a bit of extra income.
This is a lovely double brick and iron second dwelling that has been extensively renovated and offers a large lounge, spacious kitchen and meals area, as well as a separate driveway and private parking.
It has king and queen-sized bedrooms, both with built-in wardrobes, and is airconditioned.
This is perfect for inter-generational family living, for friends and guests, or to derive an income from.
Another chalet with bedroom and studio area comes as part of the property.
Again located separately, a standalone games room provides space for a game of snooker, darts or general entertaining, and there is also a four-car garage, plus a large workshop with ample bench and storage space.
The grounds are something to behold, with lawns, garden beds and tall timber inviting you to amble and relax, while you stroll down to the river's edge.
You will see plenty of birds and maybe a bandicoot or two.
Throw in a line, launch a kayak, or just relax as the river runs past - this is your haven to enjoy.
Or, open it up for caravan and camping to run a tourist operation.
The property is within a 10 minute drive of Albany and all its amenities and within easy reach of world-class beaches, national parks and other natural attractions.
This is a lifestyle opportunity you will not see again.
