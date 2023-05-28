Farm Weekly
Home/News

Historic homestead set to impress

MW
By Mel Williams
May 28 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
One of the few remaining stone settler's cottages on the South Coast is up for sale.
One of the few remaining stone settler's cottages on the South Coast is up for sale.

AN exceptional rural lifestyle awaits in this historic settlers' home set among exquisite landscaped gardens on the banks of the King River.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Mel Williams

CCJ sub/writer

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.