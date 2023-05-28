THE Monterey Murray Grey and Angus stud, Karridale and Scott River, hosted its 12th annual winter bull sale at the Brunswick Selling Complex last week.
The Buller family and the Monterey team compiled a catalogue of 53 well-grown 18-26 month-old Angus and Murray Grey sires.
There was a bull suited to all producer requirements ranging from power bulls for mature cows to versatile types and easy calving spring-drop heifer joining bulls, showing weight for age, thickness and softness.
The sale attracted 44 potential, registered buyers, with interstate interest sparked via AuctionsPlus from New South Wales buyers.
New and return buyers also went into the draw to win some exciting prizes.
The Buller family generously drew a lucky winner from the registered buyers list to win the choice of a Monterey Angus or Murray Grey bull and following the sale, successful bull buyers went into the draw for a chance to win a $4000 Summit Fertilizer package and a 50 tonne lime/cartage package.
The event was interfaced on AuctionsPlus with the catalogue amassing more than 2000 views prior to the sale, resulting in 42 registered buyers from throughout the country logging in alongside 35 viewers.
Three active buyers placed 12 online bids, which saw four bulls sell interstate to two NSW buyers.
While there was no shortage of interest in the sale, unfortunately buyers were mostly selective and hesitant to compete beyond a couple of bids.
This swung the sale into the buyers' favour where beef producers were able to invest in new Monterey genetics at value for money.
Overall, the Elders and Nutrien Livestock selling teams, led by auctioneers Pearce Watling and Tiny Holly, sold 35 of the 53 bulls under the hammer for a 66 per cent clearance.
The modest buying support resulted in a combined average of $6971.
In the breed breakdown, 22 of the 28 Angus bulls sold under the hammer resulting in a 79pc clearance and a $7182 average, while 13 of the 25 Murray Grey bulls were cleared at auction for a 52pc clearance and $6615 average with both breeds' values and clearance down on last year's sale.
On a positive note, negotiations post sale on the overlooked bulls resulted in a further nine bulls finding new homes with the $6000 sale reserve price upheld.
Angus
Monterey Stowaway S125 catalogued in lot seven attracted plenty of favourable comments from agents and buyers alike and lived up to its star lot status when it was knocked down for the sale's $12,000 top price to a NSW buyer from Aldavilla, in the mid-North Coast region operating on AuctionsPlus.
The impressive long, deep bodied and soft fleshing bull was sired by a Millah Murrah Reality K61 son Monterey Power Play P167 and was the first calf out of a Millah Murrah Conversion J42 heifer, Monterey Serene Q2.
The early July 2021 born bull tipped the scales at 936kg (May 11, 2023) and recorded scan data of 13mm P8 fat, 12mm rib fat, 46cm scrotal (SC), 128cm2 eye muscle area (EMA) and 6.2pc intramuscular fat (IMF).
This same buyer also secured a spring 2021-drop bull by Prime Beast Mode Q13 and was the first calf out of a Black Tara M28 sired heifer, Monterey Serene Q8.
Another buyer on AuctionsPlus from Moonbah in South East NSW, near the Snowy Mountains, also collected two bulls.
They paid to $8000 for a 962kg mid-April 2021 born bull by Prime Juggernaut N77 and out of a Millah Murrah Tex K37 daughter, Monterey Vanilla N23, which scanned 9mm for rib and rump fats, 42cm SC, 117cm2 EMA and 5.8pc IMF.
Volume buyer, with a team of five bulls, Eric Walmsley, Bancell Falls, Coolup, paid from $6000 to a $8000 top price for a 842kg late July 2021 born bull by Beast Mode Q13 and a Vermont Duke E193 daughter, which recorded scan data of 10mm P9 fat, 9mm rib fat, 44cm SC, 128cm2 EMA and 6.2pc IMF.
Mr Walmsley said it was his first time buying bulls from the Monterey stud.
"I was after some back-up bulls for the time being," Mr Walmsley said.
"The bulls were well-grown and had good conformation which is what I was selecting today."
Mr Walmsley also said although the bulls were back-ups, he would be using them over his herd of Shorthorn breeders.
"I am in the process of slowly switching over to a 100pc Angus herd," he said.
"The Angus bulls will come in handy over my Shorthorns so that I can keep the progeny as replacements to begin the process of becoming Angus-based."
Mr Walmsley said it was a good opportunity to purchase quality Angus sires to breed replacements from.
To go with his new team of Monterey bulls, Mr Walmsley was the lucky buyer winner of the 50-tonne Optima Lime and Cowara Contractors package.
Rob Gibbings, Elders, Capel, sourced two Angus bulls for Kookabrook Livestock, Pinjarra, costing $8000 each.
His first purchase was a June 1, 2021-born son of Tex K37 and a Monterey Far Out F177 daughter which tipped the scales at a whopping 1036kg and scanned 11mm P8 fat, 10mm rib fat, 44cm2 SC, 120cm2 EMA and 6.7pc IMF, while his second buy was a 766kg bull by Beast Mode Q13 and a Monterey Matlock M168 daughter scanning 12mm fats, 48cm SC, 122cm2 EMA and 6.8pc IMF.
Other buyers to part with $8000 for single Angus selections were Cameron Harris, Elders, Manjimup, representing the Scherini family, Bridgetown, obtaining a 970kg early-July 2021 born bull by Kapari Malik M66, Benger graziers JD Brown & KM Sinton for a 954kg bull, also early July born, by Prime Katapault Q92 and strong Monterey supporters, the Greville family, Gingin Pastoral, Gingin, for another early July born, 768kg, unregistered, commercial bull by Power Play P167, with raw data of 11mm P8 fat, 10mm rib fat, 45cm SC, 124cm2 EMA and 6.7pc IMF.
Other multiple Angus bull buyers with two bulls apiece were Zacwell Family Trust and Yiragan Grazing, Toodyay, represented at the sale by Nutrien Livestock, WA manager Leon Giglia, who also collected two Murray Grey bulls at the sale.
The Murray Greys were offered in lots 16-30 and 46-58, but lot 22 bull Monterey Salute S117 stole the show.
The impressive young 860kg bull was bought by Nutrien Livestock Great Southern livestock manager Bob Pumphrey, assisting Phil Tomlinson, P & S Tomlinson, Napier, who paid the breed's $9000 top price.
Salute S117 is a late April 2021-drop bull that is a son of Monterey Mainland M120 and out of a Monterey Juggernaut J18 daughter, Monterey Joyce Q83.
It has EBVs of +4.9 BWT, +30, +44 and +63 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +61 MCW, +4 for milk, +2.2 SS, +36 CWT, +2.0 EMA, +0.1 for rib and rump fats, +0.8 RBY and -0.1 IMF.
With these figures it ranks in the breed's top 1pc for SS and top 20pc for 200-day weight.
Its raw data scans were 13mm P8 fat, 11mm rib fat, 43cm SC, 128cm2 EMA and 5.2pc IMF.
The Tomlinsons earlier paid $7000 for a long, deep 964kg sire from lot 20, Monterey Starshine S45, a son of Monterey Jagger J217 (by Monterey Barcoo) and out of a Bundaleer Zero In Z2 daughter, Monterey Primrose C119.
It has EBVs of +5.6 BWT, +32, +48 and +66 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +65 MCW, +8 for milk, +0.9 SS, +39 CWT, +1.7 EMA, -0.3 and -0.4 for rib and rump fats, +1.0 RBY and 0.0 IMF.
It ranks in the top 5pc for milk, top 15pc for 200-day weight and rib fat and top 20pc for 400-day weight.
It scanned 10mm fats, 45cm SC, 132cm2 EMA and 6.3pc IMF.
Mr Tomlinson runs a split commercial herd of pure Murray Grey and Charolais breeders with a small percentage crossed and is known for sourcing top genetics at WA sales.
Bulls are joined with the cows from May 1 and Mr Tomlinson said he needed a couple of replacement bulls following recent breakdowns with two older bulls.
The herd calves from late January for nine weeks and while the majority of the progeny are sold in saleyard fixtures, a selection of bull calves are retained and sold to fellow local breeders who need replacement bulls during joining.
Mr Tomlinson said with the Monterey bulls carrying strong weights, the first thing he selected for was feet and conformation followed by scale.
He said last year's first draft of calves were sold off mum through Mt Barker in November averaging 430kg, with the heaviest calf weighing 520kg while the balance were weaned and sold at Muchea sales in December.
Monterey 'Win A Bull' competition winners Bruce and Daphne Marsh, BR & DR Marsh, Warner Glen, who opted for the Angus bull, also picked up two Murray Grey bulls, one being the second top-priced $8000 bull in the Murray Grey offering.
The 916kg ealy April-2021 drop sire, Monterey Sonic S88 is a son of Ayr Park Legend L31 and out of a Monterey Saratoga B13 daughter, Monterey Joyce N13.
It has EBVs of +3.4 BWT, +25, +41 and +56 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +57 MCW, +8 for milk, -0.4 SS, +34 CWT, +1.3 EMA, +1.6 and +2.3 for rib and rump fats, -0.6 RBY and +0.7 IMF.
With these figures it ranks in the top 1pc for rib fats and top 5pc for milk.
Mr and Mrs Marsh said they were long-time supporters of the Buller family's Monterey bulls.
"We were selecting primarily on conformation, length, softness, head conformation and temperament," Mr Marsh said.
"Although calving ease was a big selection factor too."
The couple run a mob of 70 first-cross breeders and rotate their bulls every three weeks during joining.
"We will use the Murray Grey bulls over Angus-Friesian or Charolais-Friesian breeders, while the Angus bull we won will most likely go over Angus-Friesian or Hereford-Friesian breeders," he said.
The cross is to assist with the calving ease when their breeders calve down about January 23, each year for eight weeks.
The Marshs rounded out their sales with an additional Murray Grey sire for $7000.
The Monterey Jagger J217 son was an early March 2021 drop bull weighing 896kg.
It has EBVs of +4.6 BWT, +25, +41, +55 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +56 MCW, +3 for milk, +0.9 SS, +33 CWT, 1.9 EMA, +0.3 and +0.4 for rib and rump fats, +0.7 RBY and -0.1 IMF.
It ranks in the top 20pc for rib and rump fats.
Nutrien Livestock, Margaret River/Busselton agent Jock Embry, buying on behalf of Shellcol Pty Ltd, Busselton, was also a fan of the Murray Grey bulls, purchasing two at $7000 and $6000.
Mr Embry paid $7000 for the stylish 920kg black Murray Grey bull, Monterey Simba S185, which is a son of Cam Grove Black Nite L41 (GR2) and out of a Wundam Park Silversmith K8 daughter, Monterey Miss Magnolia N189.
Simba has EBVs of +3.7 BWT, +23, +44 and +58 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +62 MCW, +4 for milk, +0.6 SS, +38 CWT, +2.0 EMA, +0.6 and +0.9 for rib and rump fats, +0.4 RBY and +0.6 IMF.
It ranks in the top 10pc for rib and rump fats and IMF.
Shellcol rounded out their purchase with a 820kg son of Monterey Lucky Strike L100, by Monterey Megaman E158 and a Ayr Park Honda H57 daughter.
Also purchasing a team of two Murray Grey bulls for $6000 each was Yiragan Grazing through Mr Giglia.
Mr Giglia purchased consecutive lots late in the sale for a son of Ayr Park Legend L31 which ranks in the top 5pc for milk, top 15pc for SS and rib and rump fats and a Lucky Strike L100 son which ranks in the top 20pc for RBY.
