Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Monterey Stowaway S125 tops at $12,000

By Kane Chatfield & Kyah Peeti
May 28 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With the $12,000 top-priced Angus bull Monterey Stowaway S125 (by Millah Murrah Reality K61 son, Monterey Power Play P167) at the Monterey Angus and Murray Grey Winter Bull Sale at Brunswick last week were Nutrien Livestock representative Jordan Dwyer (left), Elders auctioneer and Donnybrook representative Pearce Watling and Monterey stud principal Gary Buller, Karridale. The bull was purchased on AuctionsPlus by a Aldavilla, New South Wales, buyer.
With the $12,000 top-priced Angus bull Monterey Stowaway S125 (by Millah Murrah Reality K61 son, Monterey Power Play P167) at the Monterey Angus and Murray Grey Winter Bull Sale at Brunswick last week were Nutrien Livestock representative Jordan Dwyer (left), Elders auctioneer and Donnybrook representative Pearce Watling and Monterey stud principal Gary Buller, Karridale. The bull was purchased on AuctionsPlus by a Aldavilla, New South Wales, buyer.

THE Monterey Murray Grey and Angus stud, Karridale and Scott River, hosted its 12th annual winter bull sale at the Brunswick Selling Complex last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.