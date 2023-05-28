Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

NFF pushes for deadline grace period

By Mal Gill
May 29 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of five 2017-19 313 kiloWatt John Deere 9420R and RX model tractors in Western Australia to be sold at a national online auction by Manheim Auctions starting June 2. Delays in new tractor deliveries has slowed the flow of machines on the second-hand market. The five 9420 tractors were to have originally.
One of five 2017-19 313 kiloWatt John Deere 9420R and RX model tractors in Western Australia to be sold at a national online auction by Manheim Auctions starting June 2. Delays in new tractor deliveries has slowed the flow of machines on the second-hand market. The five 9420 tractors were to have originally.

A CALL for an agriculture 'grace period' extension of existing temporary full expensing taxation arrangements to cover supply chain delays has been renewed by the National Farmers' Federation (NFF).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.