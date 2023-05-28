A CALL for an agriculture 'grace period' extension of existing temporary full expensing taxation arrangements to cover supply chain delays has been renewed by the National Farmers' Federation (NFF).
NFF president Fiona Simson last week pointed out some farmers had ordered new tractors and machinery in 2020 and through no fault of their own were still waiting for them to be delivered.
They were "unfairly caught out" Ms Simpson said by uncapped temporary full expensing ending on June 30.
It is being replaced by a 12-month version of the previous instant asset write off (IAWO) scheme, but with eligibility criteria significantly reduced to less than $10 million aggregate annual turnover for businesses and a $20,000 price ceiling per item, considered by some to limit its application in the new financial year to people buying solar pumps, four-wheelers or 'hobby farm' implements.
Read also:
As previously reported in Farm Weekly, full depreciation of machinery and equipment delivered in working order onfarm by June 30 can be claimed against farm earnings this financial year under temporary full expensing.
Irrespective of when it was ordered, farm machinery or equipment delivered on July 1 or later, that has a purchase price exceeding the $20,000 IAWO limit, can be placed into a simplified depreciation pool and depreciated at only 15 per cent next financial year and 30pc each income year after that.
Ms Simson said COVID-induced disruptions in global supply chains meant many farmers were still waiting for machinery ordered 12 months and more before the temporary full expensing deadline.
"There are farmers who ordered tractors and machinery in 2020 that still haven't arrived," Ms Simson said.
"We now have situations where farmers can see their tractor through the port fence but customs processing delays are preventing access (to temporary full expensing's full depreciation this financial year).
"In 2020, during the depths of the pandemic, Australian farmers made good faith investments in line with government policy.
"Now, due to factors outside their control, farmers are set to lose out."
Ms Simpson said the NFF was asking the Federal government to provide a grace period for farmers who invested in, but do not receive, their new assets by June 30.
"(The IAWO) is cold comfort for Australian farmers who have invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in new tractors, machinery and assets they believed would arrive before the deadline," she said.
"In most cases, new assets won't comply with the new cap.
"Surely the government doesn't have to be a grinch on what is a reasonable solution that will go a long way to boosting farm profitability and productivity."
The NFF first raised a grace period temporary full expensing extension with Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt, assistant Minister for both Trade and Manufacturing Tim Ayres and independent senator David Pocock when they attended the NFF Members' Council in Canberra last month, but received no commitment at that time from the senators on the issue.
While temporary full expensing may also be used by farm businesses with aggregate annual turnover of less than $50 million to claim full depreciation this financial year on second-hand tractors and machinery purchased and delivered onfarm before June 30, supply chain delays slowing the arrival of new big tractors has also caused supply of second hand machines to dry up.
Machinery dealers report farmers are hanging onto their existing machines, rather than trading them in, particularly if they are high horsepower big tractors.
They are waiting until their ordered new machines actually arrive onfarm, before they sell their existing machines so as to avoid possibility of being left without a tractor.
Bryan McNeilly, head of agriculture for Manheim Auctions, said the delays in delivery of new big horsepower tractor orders, now frustrating farmers, had flowed through to the second-hand tractor market.
He said there was strong demand for used big, late model four-wheel-drive (4WD) tractors, but very limited supply largely tied to arrival of replacement machines to satisfy that demand.
"We've got good interest in (second hand) big four-wheel-drive tractors with more than 400 horsepower (298 KiloWatts) and PTO (power takeoff) and people are prepared to pay silly money for anything with 550hp (410kW) or more," Mr McNeilly said.
Manheim Auctions has, at this stage, five 2017-19 John Deere 9420R, 313 kiloWatt, 13.5 litre, articulated steering, 4WD tractors located at Eneabba and Arrowsmith East listed for a Bidnow online auction which starts 4pm on Friday, June 2.
Three are four-track tractors and two are wheeled tractors.
"They've come off corporate-owned farms because their new replacements have finally turned up - they were due to have been sold in February but they have only just become available," Mr McNeilly said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.