DON'T panic - cattle prices have dropped, but there's more to the market than meets the eye.
While it is easy to accept prices for face value, taking a deeper look shows Western Australia is in fact outperforming the eastern seaboard.
Processor cows are operating at a 10 per cent or 20 cents per kilogram liveweight (lwt)premium to the national price, with 232c/kg lwt compared to 212c/kg lwt.
Meanwhile, feeder steer prices have jumped by 22c or 6.5 per cent in the past month, currently sitting at 357c/kg lwt.
That is a 6pc or 20c/kg lwt premium to the current national price.
Even heavy steers are playing a part, producing a 6pc or 17c/kg lwt premium with 309c/kg compared to 292c/kg lwt.
"The general price decline seen across most categories mirrors what has occurred in the broader market," said Meat & Livestock Australia senior market information analyst Ripley Atkinson.
"Despite general chatter and concern on price performance, WA is outdoing national averages, particularly in feeder and finished prices."
Mr Atkinson said year-to-date cattle supply had dropped 3.2pc or 1444 head compared to year-ago levels.
He said yarding volumes were constrained over April and hadn't fully recovered to typical volumes seen prior to the shortened months.
This isn't the same over east, and suggests recent rainfall has played into selling behaviours.
"Some producers have preferred to retain stock and continue the State's rebuild," Mr Atkinson said.
"Restocker vealer heifer yardings were down 13pc year-to-date, suggesting more producers were preferring to retain future breeding females onfarm, rebuild numbers and capitalise on favourable seasonal conditions."
Most restocker categories in year-to-date volumes remain constrained, further supporting the notion buying/selling behaviours have been influenced by the intent to rebuild and the weather, which has afforded this.
Elders WA commercial cattle manager Michael Longford said over the past three years the Australian cattle industry had been riding the highs with markets selling to a level not seen before.
In conjunction with this, weather conditions provided three exceptional seasons consecutively, benefiting producers and graingrowers alike.
Mr Longford said there had been challenges during this time, with input prices increasing and COVID factors.
He said the affect on the workforce was not lost to the livestock industry at home and abroad.
"Fast forward to the current market when in late 2022 prices started to steadily decline," he said.
"By January this year prices fell further, however recovered slightly in February-March, to a more positive level, continuing to where we are currently.
"With this in mind, even with prices back from what they were prior to late 2022, the Australian market still remains at a respectable level."
Mr Longford said in previous years, the Eastern States had provided an outlet for cattle, but with local cattle prices now equal to or greater than, fewer had travelled across the border this year.
This has put pressure on local markets in WA.
"Going forward from here, we are being challenged with the season moving back into El Nino weather patterns with drier conditions expected across Australia," he said.
"This has created challenges with eastern and northern areas in WA now urgently requiring follow-up rains.
"The west and southern coasts are looking green but lacking growth and require follow-up rains before the cooler weather hits."
Mr Longford said store cattle values were not predicted to lift significantly for the remainder of the year, and the export meat market would be partially governed by other countries and cheaper products currently on offer.
"For those with feed on hand, the opportunities in the current market lie in purchasing steers and definitely heifers to tuck away at very reasonable rates and also cows with calves at foot," he said.
"Even though it's still relatively early in the season, it will be interesting to see how producers rise to meet these challenges and take advantage of the opportunities at hand."
Nutrien Livestock WA manager Leon Giglia said despite WA being ahead of the national game, market confidence was lacking.
Adding to the pressure, is the fact some producers were waiting for the much-needed season break.
Mr Giglia said there were still cattle either on feed or in paddocks across parts of the State.
This includes breeding stock which had been purchased at the higher end of the market.
"The market correction is here, it's taking place, it's happening," Mr Giglia said.
"The market is resetting itself, but it is still firm, it's just not at the dizzy heights it was.
"We need to regain confidence and find some stability to allow backgrounders and restockers to return."
Kimberley pastoral cattle have started to influence prices, having entered the market six weeks later than usual, off the back of January's major flooding event.
Mr Giglia said smaller consignments of cattle had
also made their way onto live sheep export boats out of southern WA.
He said these cattle would come onto the market, once the three-month northern hemisphere summer moratorium comes into place on Thursday, June 1.
