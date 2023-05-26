The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) have advised that cold temperatures and northwesterly winds may put lambs at risk this weekend.
On Saturday morning the cold, windy weather is likely to affect farmers with exposed sheep or paddocks, situated in the South Coastal region.
It's expected that no rain will be recorded across all of the regions in a moderate weekend, with the exception of possible showers between Walpole, Denmark and Albany.
Morning frost and fog are likely is in the inland parts of the South West and towns in the south of the Wheatbelt and north of the Great Southern.
Weekend outlook:
Wheatbelt:
A sunny weekend with tops between 19-21°C, becoming cloudy from Monday onwards but the temperatures increasing to low 20s.
The minimum temperatures are expected to sit at 0-1°C.
Chance of frost at York, Cunderdin and Kellerberrin on Saturday morning.
Great Southern:
Partly cloudy with weekend temperatures between 17-19°C.
The minimum temperatures are expected to sit at 0-1°C.
A chance of morning frost for Corrigin.
South West:
Partly cloudy for towns in the northern side of the South West, between Harvey and Busselton however more substantial cloud cover is expected for areas in the south.
Minimum temperatures for majority of the South West region is expected to be between 5-10°C.
South Coastal:
Cloud cover is expected to hang around for the weekend, with moderate temperatures expected to sit at 19-20°C.
This will bring a chance of showers for areas on the coast.
Southeast Coastal:
A mostly sunny and moderate weekend for Ravensthorpe, Hopetoun and Esperance, with temperatures remaining at 19-21°C.
