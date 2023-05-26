Farm Weekly
Moderate weekend but BOM frost warning for Saturday

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
Updated May 26 2023 - 1:26pm, first published 1:00pm
The state is well into lambing season, but BOM advises farmers be mindful of overnight frosts. Picture from files.
The state is well into lambing season, but BOM advises farmers be mindful of overnight frosts. Picture from files.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) have advised that cold temperatures and northwesterly winds may put lambs at risk this weekend.

