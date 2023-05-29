Towns between Geraldton and Esperance are set to receive one to two days of good rainfall this week, as a showers hold over many regions across the South West Land Division.
Temperatures across the South West Land Division are set to be slightly warmer for the start of this week as a cold front pushes out warm air through the regions, before bringing rain and cooler temperatures.
Tuesday, May 30
Light showers forming bringing less than 5mm of rainfall for the South West region, as the cold front intensifies off the coast.
Today will be dry across all other regions.
Wednesday, May 31
Higher rainfall totals will be felt across the regions.
The Wheatbelt can expect up to 10mm today, with Merredin and towns to the southwest expecting higher totals than in the northeast of the region.
The Great Southern can expect rainfall totals of up to 15mm for most of the region, however some areas may see lighter rainfall of 10mm.
OTHER GREAT READS:
Consistent rainfall will be felt in the South West, increasing to 15mm, with some pockets in the north and southern parts of the region receiving up to 25mm of rainfall.
The same can be expected for the South Coastal region, with Albany and towns along the coast likely to see up to 25mm, and slightly less at towns inland.
For the Southeast Coastal region, up to 10mm of rainfall is expected to be felt in Esperance as the cold front moves east.
Thursday, June 1
For Thursday the rainfall totals will drastically reduce, however light showers of up to 5mm will still be present across all of the regions.
The South Coastal and Southeast Coastal regions are still likely to receive between 5-25mm of rainfall, more closer to the coastline and less for towns inland.
Friday, June 2
Today will be dry in all regions, with some light showers likely to be felt across the south coast between Cape Naturaliste and Eucla.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.