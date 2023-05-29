Farm Weekly
Home/Weather

Bureau expects a wet finish in May across WA

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
Updated May 29 2023 - 5:49pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture from files.
Picture from files.

Towns between Geraldton and Esperance are set to receive one to two days of good rainfall this week, as a showers hold over many regions across the South West Land Division.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.