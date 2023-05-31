Producers keen to find out about the latest research outcomes for precision agriculture technology and water management are encouraged to register for a workshop in Manjimup on Thursday, June 8.
The South-West WA Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hub (SW WA Hub), led by the Grower Group Alliance, will host the free event through funding from the Australian Government's Future Drought Fund (FDF) - to complement the national FDF Science to Practice Forum from June 6-8.
The Southern Forests Food Council and the South West Catchments Council - the SW WA Hub's Manjimup and Bunbury regional node leads - are supporting the face-to-face workshop which will be held at the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development's (DPIRD) Manjimup Horticulture Research Institute.
SW WA Hub adoption manager Julianne Hill said the event would showcase outcomes from current projects supported by the FDF or initiated by the SW WA Hub and demonstrate how they can be put into practice on WA farms.
"With dual themes of precision agtech and water management, the SW WA Hub Science to Practice Forum Workshop will provide applicable and practical outcomes for producers," Ms Hill said.
"Topics include improving dam water retention and performance, combining CSIRO technology and weather data to improve onfarm decisions, analysing current monitoring technology to find the right fit for your farm and digital tools to map and improve yield.
"From horticulture to pasture to livestock, there will be information relevant to you."
Speakers and topics include:
The SW WA Hub Science to Practice Forum Workshop begins at 1pm, finishing at 5pm with a sundowner.
Registration is essential and attendance is free.
More information or to register:
Go to bit.ly/41Guc6u or the SW WA webpage at gga.org.au/drought-hub
