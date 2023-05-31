Farm Weekly

Technology and water management research outcomes on Manjimup agenda

May 31 2023 - 9:00pm
DPIRD research scientist Bill Bateman, left, with Manjimup apple grower Mark Bamess, who will be one of the presenters at the SW WA Hub Science to Practice Workshop. Picture by DPIRD.
Producers keen to find out about the latest research outcomes for precision agriculture technology and water management are encouraged to register for a workshop in Manjimup on Thursday, June 8.

