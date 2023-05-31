TWO years on, growers are still scratching their heads as to whether they will ever see any compensation for the alleged damage from FMC's Overwatch.
Early grasses this season are still showing signs of Overwatch despite reasonable rain, raising concerns of how long the chemicals are staying in the soil profile.
Ardath farmer Paul Thompson is one farmer who has become discouraged by the lack of co-operation from FMC.
Mr Thompson estimated he suffered about $250,000 in damage from Overwatch, and while he was no longer hoping for compensation, he wished there had been some acknowledgement from FMC of the damage his farm has suffered.
He feels he has been forgotten by the chemical giant and once the media attention died down, so did his communication with FMC.
With the large expenses associated with court, Mr Thompson is left with limited options.
"They're too big, too powerful, I can't touch them," Mr Thompson said.
"It's a real sour taste in my mouth."
He had hoped FMC would work co-operatively with farmers to figure out why some crops had such an alleged bad reaction to the chemical, but instead Mr Thompson was left with limited options.
"I thought we all wanted to get to the bottom of what caused the problem," he said.
The class action against FMC doesn't appear to have gained much traction, with speculation that farmers have been offered payouts to settle the case.
Mr Thompson said FMC told farmers to wait until after harvest before taking action, so FMC could analyse the yield data.
By the time it came to March and April of last year, and growers still hadn't heard anything, Mr Thompson believed a lot of people fell off the radar - instead focusing on the season ahead.
"You're just trying to crank up for seeding, the last thing you want to do is be worried about the harvest from a year ago - I could be 0.1pc of people left," he said.
After sending yield data from the season to FMC, Mr Thompson didn't hear back from them for months, and he sent multiple emails to confirm whether FMC had even received the data.
"It took probably two to three months to respond to the first email, and then we emailed them back, it took another two to three months," he said.
"They just wanted to drag it out so you just give up, and basically, that's what we had to do - put it behind us and have sour grapes forever."
READ MORE:
The ordeal has had more than a monetary impact on Mr Thompson, it has also caused a great amount of mental strain and stress.
"It's caused a huge amount of sleepless nights and it's caused a lot of angst - you can put a financial figure on it, but it's mental and physical," he said.
Mr Thompson believes FMC didn't look after growers as well as he thought they would.
FMC Australasia head of development Geoff Robertson said FMC was committed to working with Australian growers and agronomists.
"FMC always responds to every inquiry it receives in a timely manner," Mr Robertson said.
"FMC encourages growers to continue to reach out to FMC if they have questions."
He said some weeds may show symptoms of Bixlozone into the next season, given the visual nature of Bixlozone means you can still see it working.
Mr Roberson also said many other factors such as soil, nutritional or environmental conditions can also cause symptoms on plants which may be misdiagnosed as symptoms of Bixlozone.
Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. If you think you have the patience to teach me how to do the worm please contact me, I think it's essential for my character development.
Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. If you think you have the patience to teach me how to do the worm please contact me, I think it's essential for my character development.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.