Farm Weekly
Home/Rural Life

Finding your solace

MW
By Mel Williams
May 31 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grief Language program developed by Michelle Moriarty provides grief and bereavement education to communities and workplaces.
Grief Language program developed by Michelle Moriarty provides grief and bereavement education to communities and workplaces.

Michelle Moriarty was the recipient of the 2023 WA AgriFutures Rural Women's Award for her work on the Widowed Support Group projects and The Grief Language program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Mel Williams

CCJ sub/writer

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.