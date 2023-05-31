Michelle Moriarty was the recipient of the 2023 WA AgriFutures Rural Women's Award for her work on the Widowed Support Group projects and The Grief Language program.
She said the award has given her a platform to expand her Widowed Support Group projects.
Ms Moriarty said the Grief Language program was a presentation that provided grief and bereavement education to communities and workplaces.
"The Grief Language Project promotes communication skills and grief management strategies that increase participant's confidence in talking about and supporting each other through death-related grief," she said.
Already she has been presenting to communities and corporations.
Her key messages include:
AFTER the traumatic and unexpected death of her husband at the age of 38 - and with two small children to care for - Ms Moriarty could have fallen to pieces.
Instead, she has used the experience of her intense grieving process to set up a range of services to help others, by reducing the isolation of both young and over-55-year-old widows in regional and rural areas.
Ms Moriarty was born in Bunbury, where she now resides again after stints in Northam, Perth and London, and has been a social worker for the past 17 years.
She completed a bachelor's degree of social work in 2005, having always had a passion for making a difference to people's lives and creating positive change.
After working as a counsellor, in probation services and in services for families and children, she set up her own company called Grief Connect.
Nowadays her job can vary from face-to-face or online telehealth, one-on-one counselling to keynote speaking.
But her "passion projects" are also very much at the forefront of what she does.
These are Facebook groups for young widows and widows over the age of 55 (both women and men) and a Grief Language Project centred on grief education and communication skills.
The first Facebook group for young widows was set up soon after 2018, when Ms Moriarty lost her partner and had a six-year-old and a two-year-old to raise as a single parent.
"It was about four months after Nathan's death that I founded the site and it was always designed as a peer support group," Ms Moriarty said.
"I was feeling very alone and isolated in my grief, despite having family and friends around to support me.
"I felt no one could understand what exactly I was going through and I craved communication with other people who were in the same situation as me."
From a membership of four people, the WA Young Widowed Support Group now has about 300 members across WA.
"The group just grew and grew and it continues to evolve," Ms Moriarty said.
"As my grief changed, my role within the group also changed and now I am more of a mentor to the members and a co-ordinator of the site."
The Facebook group offers online and face-to-face catch-ups for those living near to each other.
"We have lunch or dinners, meet at a playground or go to the beach," Ms Moriarty said.
"It is driven by the group members and what they need at a particular time.
"And many people will travel long distances to join in the face-to-face meetings and reduce their sense of isolation."
When Ms Moriarty lost her father recently, she decided to set up a second Facebook site for the over-55s.
Its popularity is rapidly rising among rural and regional people across Australia.
As the two Facebook sites evolve, it may become likely that small hubs form in particular regions.
Ms Moriarty said she would then support those smaller groups in their activities to catch up and chat.
"The great thing about having groups established on Facebook is that they are accessible to all people living regionally or remotely," she said.
"It can make such a difference to learn that you are not alone in your grief.
"I feel a natural connection with other widowed people because I get it.
"I am a widowed person too and I offer a space that is non-judgemental, where we can discuss whatever we like - all confidentially.
"Often it is comforting to just acknowledge each other's experiences.
"We share our stories, we share our experiences and support each other with empathy.
"There is no 'fixing' of people, it is about connecting with compassion and reducing social isolation.
"Talking to other widows brings a realisation that I am not alone, there are others like me and I can do this - I can keep going a day at a time.
"In my early grief journey, getting to know my fellow widows who were further down the grief timeline and able to enjoy life again gave me inspiration to keep going.
"I was so young when Nathan died and I didn't know anyone else my age who had been through a similar process and was dealing with small children as well."
Ms Moriarty said sharing the challenging experiences of being alone while raising children, going to bed at night and being in social situations often eased some of the angst from these situations.
"In the early days I felt at times that I was going mad because my grief was so overwhelming and intense," she said.
"The Facebook group and connecting with other widowed people was life-changing in that it brought me a sense of connection and hope for the future.
"I am nearly five years along my journey and my grief has moved and changed.
"Our family continues to honour Nathan's life and, at the same time, I delight in life again and live with hope and happiness."
The next step for Ms Moriarty is to continue growing Grief Connect and developing The Grief Language Program.
"These initiatives were designed to help educate the wider community about what grief looks like and how to manage the process," she said.
Ms Moriarty said it was important to talk about grief and process emotions.
"Talking and connecting with others helps our brains to process our grief and trauma and make sense of what has happened to us,'' she said.
"Connecting with others is so important, as there is support available."
