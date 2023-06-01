Farm Weekly
Beef steers top Elders Boyanup Special Feeder Cattle sale at $1787

By Rob Francis
June 2 2023 - 8:00am
Nigel Hawke (left), Elders, Albany, with buyers Tim and Richard Metcalfe, Koojan Hills Angus stud, Manypeaks, were at the Elders Special Feeder cattle sale at Boyanup last week to compete on the Alcoa Farmlands cattle, some of which were Koojan Hills blood.
INCREASED competition from lotfeeders, AuctionsPlus, agents and graziers at the Elders Special Feeder cattle sale at Boyanup last Wednesday, gave the industry an encouraging lift when prices, according to some industry experts, increased as much as 30-40c/kg for both steers and heifers.

