INCREASED competition from lotfeeders, AuctionsPlus, agents and graziers at the Elders Special Feeder cattle sale at Boyanup last Wednesday, gave the industry an encouraging lift when prices, according to some industry experts, increased as much as 30-40c/kg for both steers and heifers.
SALE SUMMARY:
The other take-home message was the desired weight range from buyers was for heifers above 320kg to those under that weight.
Quality cattle trucked from the Geraldton region impressed buyers, taking the top-price honours in the heifer section.
Steers topped at $1787 and 476c/kg, while heifers reached $1701 and 450c/kg.
The sale over both sexes averaged 376c/kg for a 317kg average weight to average $1194, well up on recent results.
The sale started with a run of 15 pens of lighter weight Alcoa Farmlands Angus steers, mostly just less than 300kg.
Repeat buyers were in attendance to compete on the annual draft with 12 steers weighing 282kg in pen 14 topping at $1352 and the top liveweight steer price of 476c/kg when bought by AA Simpson & Sons, Donnybrook.
Jacques Martinson, Elders, Busselton, bought five pens for clients Busselton Beef, paying $1275, $1249, $1240, $1276 and $1329 for the last pen, with these costing from 424-468c/kg.
Rodney Galati, Brunswick, also purchased five pens of Alcoa Farmlands steers, paying to a top of $1279 and 442c/kg.
Nigel Hawke, Elders, Albany, secured pens for his clients to a top of $1296 and 430c/kg.
John Gallop, buying for his lotfeeder client, put together a good number of cattle, starting with the first pen sold account R & R Cobley, Walkaway, paying $1676 at 414c/kg for 10 steers weighing 405kg.
The next 10 Cobley steers cost $1603 and 415c/kg.
While in full flight, Mr Gallop snapped up the three pens of Angus steers from RD & SR Crabb, paying to a top of $1732 for 13 weighing 416kg.
A single steer of 545kg sold by D & MC Bevan, Manjimup, topped the steers at $1787 when Avon Valley Beef bid to 328c/kg.
The first three pens of steers from Ludlow Grazing Co were knocked down to Mr Gallop with the pens of 12 steers selling from $1530-$1540 and 430c/kg.
Graham Brown then took 13 Ludlow steers of 332kg for $1429 and 430c/kg.
Alex Roberts, Elders, Boyanup, put together a number of lines starting with 10 steers from G & S Batley & Sons, Busselton, weighing 344kg with these making $1492 at 434c/kg.
Other higher prices included PE & J Middleton with 11 steers weighing 375kg selling at $1591 and Crathes Park, Marybrook, with seven weighing 386kg making $1576, both bought by Mr Gallop.
The first of the Cotton Holdings steers returned $1555 at 414c/kg when bought by Mr Galati for Central Stock Care at 414c/kg.
At this point Richard Pollock, Nutrien Livestock, Waroona, immediately added competition, snapping up two pens from Chilimony Farms, Northampton, paying $1295 and $1264 at 434c/kg for the 298kg and 291kg Angus steers.
Mr Brown collated four pens of Chilimony Farms steers to a top of $1258.
Three Charolais cross steers weighing 488kg sold by AS & M Campbell & Son, Keysbrook, then made $1738 when an AuctionsPlus bidder paid 356c/kg.
The best of the Murray Grey steers were offered by the Middletons when six steers of 365kg went to Mr Roberts for $1551 and 424c/kg.
RG & R Poole saw their 12 grey steers join those at $1548.
The heifers started with a run of Alcoa Farmlands Angus and while weights were displayed, they were sold per head.
The first pen of 10 heifers weighing 371kg sold for $1650 to Alex Tunstill, Elders, Bunbury, equating to 444c/kg.
The next 10 heifers weighing 346kg joined those at $1500 or 433c/kg.
Wade Krawczyk, Elders, Waroona, then picked up two pens for F & M Inferrera, costing $1225 and $1125.
Top heifers prices went to 10 heifers from Walkaway sold by R & R Cobley, taking out the top-price double of $1701 and 450c/kg when bought by Mr Roberts.
Brendan Millar, Elders, Margaret River, then secured 11 at 430c/kg to cost $1569.
Jacques Martinson, Elders, Busselton, bid to $1495 for the next 11 heifers weighing 351kg.
Mr Pollock bought two pens of the Cobley heifers, paying $1209 at 360c/kg for 10 followed by $976 and 304c/kg for four.
Daniel Delaney, Delaney Livestock Services, Busselton, regularly entered the clerking sheets on the Alcoa Farmlands lightweight Angus heifers, buying five pens to $957 and 330c/kg.
AuctionsPlus buyers also secured numerous lines, topping at $944 for 12 weighing 295kg at 320c/kg.
Angus heifers sold by MG Genders put a spike in the market when Mr Brown paid $1026 for 12 heifers weighing 335kg.
Cotton Holdings sold 11 heifers of 349kg costing Avon Valley Beef $1083 to be among the better returns.
A line of 11 heifers weighing 364kg sold by Alex & CJ McNab made $1203 when bought for Central Stock Care by Mr Galati with the 324kg females making 330c/kg.
Later in the sale nine Charolais cross from the Campbell's draft made $1118 when Mr Millar bid to 328c/kg for the heifers weighing 341kg.
WHAT THE AGENT SAID:
ELDERS auctioneer and Donnybrook representative Pearce Watling said the Elders South West team yarded an outstanding line-up of feeder cattle.
"Lines presented in good store to forward store condition to an array of buyers keen to secure quality cattle," Mr Watling said.
"Both steers and heifers 320kg plus met strong feeder and grazier enquiry from across the State.
"This saw steers and heifers improve 20-30c/kg on the previous month's sales.
"Lighter weight steers and heifers met good grazier enquiry and sold to previous market rates.
"Thank you to vendors, buyers and underbidders for supporting day two of our May store sales."
