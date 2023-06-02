THE Nutrien Livestock team presented a yarding of 850 head of local and pastoral cattle at the Muchea Livestock Centre last week which attracted feeder and exporter buyers, as well as lotfeeders and local graziers.
This month's store sale presented a quality line-up of cattle, particularly in the medium and heavyweight steer and heifer offerings.
SALE SUMMARY
Local beef steers dominated most of the yarding with local steers weighing more than 350 kilograms sold from 280-426 cents per kilogram to top at $1723, and steers weighing 300-350kg made from 320-426c/kg, peaking at $1459, while lightweight steers less than 300kg sold at 260-362c/kg and made up to $1056.
The smaller offering of pastoral steers, which were Shorthorn, Shorthorn-cross, Santa Gertrudis-cross and Droughtmaster, weighed between 197-367kg and sold from 60-338c/kg to top at $1176.
The heifer offering was also dominated by predominantly local beef heifers, and local heifers weighing more than 300kg sold from 220-350c/kg to top at $1296, while heifers weighing less than 300kg returned 250-326c/kg, topping at $926.
The pastoral heifer line-up which was made up of Shorthorn, Droughtmaster and Droughtmaster-cross heifers weighing between 120-370kg made from 50-286c/kg to top at $1006.
A small yarding of pastoral bulls saw weights from 118-319kg make 100-380c/kg and top at $1168.
The sale kicked off with the local steers which saw prices reach a high of $1723 early for a pen of six Angus steers bought by Graham Brown on behalf of Ucarty Holdings, Dowerin, which bid to 400c/kg for steers weighing 431kg, offered by Apache Investments, Southern Cross.
Mr Brown continued buying for the Dowerin account, purchasing another nine pens in total, six Angus pens and three Charolais pens.
Among the lines of local cattle purchased by Mr Brown for the Ucarty Holdings account, was the second top-priced pen of 15 Angus steers weighing 423kg, offered by Aylesbury Farm, Merredin, at 400c/kg to cost $1691.
Mr Brown also picked up one of the highest cents per kilogram pens at 426c/kg from Aylesbury Farm for 11 Angus steers averaging 378kg, which he purchased for Ucarty Holdings yet again for $1611.
A O'Meehan & Co was a fan of the Aylesbury Farm cattle lines, purchasing a pen of 16 Angus steers averaging 342kg which cost $1459 at 426c/kg, which was another highest priced cents per kilogram pen.
A O'Meehan & Co continued to purchase five more pens of local steers, including a pen of five Angus steers from Apache Investments for $1396 at 412c/kg, averaging 339kg.
Central Stockcare also bid on a 360kg Murray Grey cross steer offered by Apache Investments, paying $1152 at 320c/kg.
Central Stockcare continued its bidding successes with three pens from Lara Downs Pty Ltd, Badgingarra, with the best priced being a pen of 18 Sussex steers for $1283 at 350c/kg that averaged 366kg.
Central Stockcare bought another five pens of local beef steers from various vendors.
Following the local steers were 16 pens of pastoral steers offered by four vendors.
Haseley stud, Wandagee and Boolathana stations, Carnarvon, sold two pens, including the $1176 top-priced pen of the run, which contained seven Droughtmaster steers averaging 367kg, knocked down to Livestock Shipping Services (LSS) for 320c/kg.
LSS also paid $1016 for the other pen of 21 Droughtmaster steers from Haseley Stud that weighed 317kg at 320c/kg.
The LSS account bid on the highest cents per kilo pen at 338c/kg for 17 Santa Gertrudis cross steers averaging 289kg, offered by Georgina Farms, Walkaway, for $978.
LSS continued to support Georgina Farms, purchasing three more pens at 320c/kg, 326c/kg and 336c/kg, respectively.
Kalgrains, Wannamal, was also a dominant buyer of the pastoral steers from Georgina Farms, and paid $810 for 11 Santa Gertrudis cross steers averaging 289kg at 280c/kg.
The Wannamal account picked up three more pens of Georgina Farms' Santa Gertrudis cross steers, at 210c/kg, 250c/kg and 270c/kg, respectively.
The run of local heifers topped at $1296 for six Angus heifers weighing 372kg from Aylesbury Farm, when they sold at 348c/kg to Mr Brown on behalf of Ucarty Holdings.
Ucarty Holdings also purchased a pen of seven 356kg Charolais heifers for the highest cents per kilogram in the run at 350c/kg and $1246 from A & J Bennet, York.
Michael Farms, Mingenew, offered a pen of five Angus heifers weighing 332kg that were quickly picked up by Central Stockcare for $1130 at 340c/kg.
Central Stockcare bought two pens of heifers, paying $1008 and $1064 after bidding to 300c/kg and 280c/kg for 13 Angus cross heifers from Haseley Stud weighing 336kg and three 380kg Murray Grey heifers from Hillview Farming, Mogumber.
Central Stockcare continued its buying streak with two more pens of heifers at 300c/kg and 280c/kg for $998 and $954 for 11 Angus cross heifers weighing 333kg and two Murray Greys at 341kg.
Kalgrains bought five pens in the offering paying to a top of $898 for 11 Angus cross heifers weighing 308kg at 292c/kg also from the Haseley Stud and another five 282kg Murray Greys from Michael Farms at 282c/kg and $811.
The pastoral heifer offering saw prices reach $1006 for eight 370kg Droughtmaster heifers offered by Haseley Stud, that were bought by LSS at 272c/kg.
LSS also successfully bid on two more pens of Haseley Droughtmaster heifers, along with an $893 pen of four Shorthorn heifers weighing 315kg at 284c/kg from Neearra Farming Company, Three Springs.
Willawayup Farms, Esperance, was also a fan of the Neearra Farming Company Shorthorns, purchasing three pens of its heifers to a top of $737 for eight heifers weighing 286kg at 258c/kg.
Linsmau stud, Bullsbrook, bid successfully on the top-priced cents per kilogram pen at 286c/kg for 11 Shorthorn heifers, weighing 244c/kg for $697.
A small run of eight pens of bulls was on offer from two vendors with a pen of three 307kg Droughtmaster bulls offered by Cowla Pastoral Co, Badgingarra, achieving the top price of $1168 at 380c/kg, paid by LSS.
CB & DM Day offered the remainder of the bulls - LSS purchased three more.
LSS took home three pens for two separate buyers with two pens of bulls going to the same home for $723 and $720 after bidding to 278c/kg for five Shorthorn-cross bulls weighing 260kg and 226c/kg for six Shorthorn bulls weighing 319kg, with a line of eight 233kg Shorthorn-cross bulls sold to a different buyer for $699 at 300c/kg.
NUTRIEN Livestock auctioneer Brad Keevers said all of the local British-bred and European-cross steers and heifers were all of excellent quality.
"It was a great presentation from vendors starting with the Angus steers weighing from 330-386kg which made 400-426c/kg, and the 400-430kg heavier steers returned 400c/kg, which was all 20-30c/kg above expectations," Mr Keevers said.
"The youngest Angus steers weighing from 200-350kg made 360-420c/kg, while local European and British-bred steers made 340-400c/kg for weights ranging from 300-360kg.
"Bos Indicus steers made 270-340c/kg."
Mr Keevers said these prices remained equal on recent sales.
"The quality of young bulls on offer was very mixed, although values were priced accordingly," he said.
"Angus heifers weighing from 280-370kg returned 300-348c/kg, while crossbred and European heifers realised 270-350c/kg."
Mr Keevers said the Bos Indicus heifers sold for 260-272c/kg, which was in line with recent markets.
"Pastoral steers and heifers of poor quality were hard to sell," Mr Keevers said.
