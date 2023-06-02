Farm Weekly
Beef steers make $1723 at Nutrien Livestock's Muchea sale

By Kyah Peeti
June 2 2023 - 2:00pm
Catching up before the Nutrien Livestock store cattle sale at the Muchea Livestock Centre last Friday was vendor Lloyd Chamberlain (left), Lara Downs, Badgingarra, and Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Brad Keevers. Mr Chamberlain sold three pens of Sussex steers with the largest pen of 18 steers weighing 366kg returning $1283 at 350c/kg.
THE Nutrien Livestock team presented a yarding of 850 head of local and pastoral cattle at the Muchea Livestock Centre last week which attracted feeder and exporter buyers, as well as lotfeeders and local graziers.

