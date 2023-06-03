Farm Weekly

GRDC part of CRCNA Cotton Grain Cattle Program

June 3 2023 - 2:00pm
Susan Maas (left), the Cotton Research and Development Corporation, Gillian Meppem, Grains Research and Development Corporation, WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis, David Larkin, CRC for Developing Northern Australia and NT Agribusiness and Fisheries Minister Paul Kirby. Photo by CRCNA.
A FOUR-year research, development and extension (RD&E) program is poised to enhance the productivity and sustainability of the northern regions of Western Australia, the Northern Territory and Queensland.

