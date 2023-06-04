THE Hollomby Foundation recently held an event in Geraldton to recognise its donors.
The foundation supports regional students at the Geraldton Universities Centre (GUC) and is named after Joe Holloby, who was known as the 'shortbread man' and was loved and appreciated by many in the area for more than 20 years.
He baked shortbread and apples pies, raising more than $1 million, which then supported his advocacy for Silver Chain, which has now translated into scholarships offered to nursing, business and education students at GUC.
Mr Hollomby's legacy lives on through the work of the late Ian Wheatland, who was instrumental in setting up the Hollomby Foundation.
This year the foundation gave a record $95,000, handed out to 36 students with scholarships and bursaries.
This year Joe's son Les handcrafted clocks out of local wood to present to the foundation's long-term donors, the Shire of Northampton, St John of God Hospital, City of Greater Geraldton and the Mid West Development Commission.
Hollomby Foundation chairwoman Yvonne Messina said the "money is donated by local businesses, shires and politicians in the region and the return on investment is keeping local students in the region, which in turn helps to build capacity in the region through the employment of local graduates".
The night celebrated the fact that the foundation is making the Mid West even more liveable by helping keep healthcare, business and education staff in the area.
The foundation is appreciative of the support given by many donors to students and the wider Mid West.
Hollomby Foundation nursing scholarships for 2023 include Emily Swift, Mullewa and Teka Davis, Kalbarri, as well as Maggie McGilvray and final year student Sarah Battilana to support her during her long clinical placements.
Ms Davis received the Shire of Northampton scholarship which is provided as incentive for students from the shire to study at GUC.
The Sandfire Resources-Yagahong Alliance, provides the $10,000 Ron Shay Scholarship for indigenous advancement in honour of the late Ron Shay.
The scholarship provides financial assistance specifically to indigenous students studying through GUC.
Louise Shay attended the ceremony to present the award to third year Bachelor of Education student Shanae Tesling.
Amy Chadbourne presented the Vanadium Australia Rural Workforce scholarship to Ahmed Zain Azman, who is undertaking study in Bachelor Education secondary at GUC.
