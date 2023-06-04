Farm Weekly
Hollamby Foundation, Geraldton, recognises its donors

June 4 2023 - 10:00am
Nursing scholarship winners with Janette Brennan (left), were Teka Davis, Emily Swift and Sarah Battliana.
THE Hollomby Foundation recently held an event in Geraldton to recognise its donors.

