Farm Weekly

Basic economics in review for grain market

By Andrew Whitelaw, Manager Market Insights - Episode 3
June 1 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The difference between the price for wheat sold for export and the ASX, which closely aligns with grower bids, has widened after years of growing surplus wheat production in Australia.
The difference between the price for wheat sold for export and the ASX, which closely aligns with grower bids, has widened after years of growing surplus wheat production in Australia.

PRICE differentials of Australian grains and oilseeds versus other origins move over time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.